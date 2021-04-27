IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Your system has failed’: Delhi High Court raps Delhi govt, asks to take action against black marketing of oxygen
Delhi HC has asked the Delhi government to check black marketing and hoarding of oxygen. (Reuters)
Delhi HC has asked the Delhi government to check black marketing and hoarding of oxygen. (Reuters)
delhi news

‘Your system has failed’: Delhi High Court raps Delhi govt, asks to take action against black marketing of oxygen

  • ‘Your system has failed’: Delhi High Court raps Delhi govt, asks to take action against black marketing of oxygen
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 04:12 PM IST

The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government to take stern action against black marketing of oxygen as well as remdesivir and other medical supplies. The Delhi high court harshly criticised the government and said that the system has collapsed and strict measures should be taken to ensure that medical oxygen which comes at a minimal cost should not cost several thousand or lakhs of rupees due to black marketing or hoarding.

(more details awaited

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oxygen shortage coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP