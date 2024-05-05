 Max touches 40°C for 2nd time this season in Delhi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Max touches 40°C for 2nd time this season in Delhi

ByAheli Das
May 05, 2024 05:36 AM IST

The mercury will rise further throughout the next week, with the maximum expected to touch 42°C by Tuesday, IMD said

The temperature in the Capital saw a sharp rise on Saturday with the minimum being recorded at 23.2°C, a sharp rise from Friday’s 18.3 degrees. Hopes of respite is now distant as there is no forecast for rain in the next few days, said officials of the India Meteorological department (IMD).

The maximum was recorded at 40.3°C on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
The maximum was recorded at 40.3°C on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The maximum was recorded at 40.3°C, and the mercury will rise further throughout the next week, with the maximum expected to touch 42°C by Tuesday, they added.

“There is no forecast of rain or thunderstorm right now. Skies were partly cloudy on Saturday and even though there was an initial forecast for thunderstorm in isolated places, that forecast has changed. There were no surface winds to bring any respite either,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD. “Skies will be mostly be clear through Sunday. There might be some chance of very light rain in the later part of next week even though that forecast might change as well,” he added.

The maximum in Delhi first crossed the 40°C mark on April 26 and was recorded at 40.5°C. Following that, thundershowers across the city brought down the Capital’s maximum to 38°C by April 27.

Srivastava said that due to the influence of the western disturbances, there have been some isolated thundershowers that managed to keep the maximum below 40°C. “The effect of western disturbance seems to be waning and without the occasional thundershower, the temperature is bound to rise further,” he said.

The maximum was recorded at 38.1°C a day on Friday, at 35.5°C on Thursday and 33.7°C on Wednesday.

News / Cities / Delhi / Max touches 40°C for 2nd time this season in Delhi
