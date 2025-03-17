MCD finalises plan for Delhi Town Hall museum restoration

Nearly a year after conceptualising the idea of converting the old Town Hall complex in Chandni Chowk into a municipal museum, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has finalised plans to engage a specialist agency for the renovation of the press building section. The project, based on plans drawn by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), will cost ₹4.5 crore and focus on repair and maintenance work, officials said. The project’s budget will come through municipal funds.A senior municipal official said that the estimate for the project was prepared based on reports submitted by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and the AKTC. “We will soon invite proposals from interested agencies for carrying out restoration work at the Old Press Building,” the official said. The project will include civil and electrical work, replacement of all windows, and other necessary repairs. Since the building is a heritage structure, restoration will use the same materials originally employed, such as lime for repairing the roof and walls, without any doubling of material. Agencies currently working on Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) or AKTC projects will also be eligible to apply, officials added. The Town Hall complex in Chandni Chowk. (HT Photo)

MCD official said that with the background work done, the project is likely to take around six months once an agency is selected. “The overall execution is estimated to take at least six months and the Aga Khan trust will help us oversee and execute it. The restoration work needs materials used at that time and workers who are adept to use them. It has to be carried out slowly,” official added.

In addition to structural restoration, MCD had last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IGNCA to preserve and digitise century-old artefacts and documents stored in the Old Press Building. Officials reported that 40% of these documents have already been restored. “Some documents, photographs, 100 out of 210 Wilson’s survey sheets, registers, and Abhinandan Patras have been conserved, and digitisation work is in progress. The visitors’ book, which was signed by prominent leaders across the world during their visit to Town Hall, will be restored soon. However, the duration for the completion of work cannot be stated,” said the official.

Marking the 161st anniversary of the municipal corporation, MCD had announced plans to transform the 1940s Printing Press Building into a museum by December 2024. The museum is expected to showcase souvenirs, distinguished visitors’ books, and printing equipment, including a printing machine purchased from England in 1926, officials said. IGNCA’s consultancy report suggested that out of the 12 rooms in the press building, 10 could be developed into galleries displaying rare documents and gazette notifications, while the remaining two could be used for ticketing and food services, they added.

“A room was also suggested for displaying press equipment procured by us in the 19th century, maps, and layouts. Showcasing the operation of old printing press machines at the museum for people’s interest was also planned. So far, there has been no deviation or change from the consultant’s plan given by the IGNCA,” said the official.