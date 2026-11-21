New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Standing Committee on Thursday approved the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) request to bring its water pipeline replacement project under the “Dig and Restore” policy, paving the way for replacing nearly 1,000 km of ageing water pipelines across the Capital.

The work will cover several Assembly constituencies,officials said. (Photo for representation) more less

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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members of the panel, however, opposed the proposal, citing a “poor track record” in road repair under the “dig and restore” mechanism.

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According to the proposal, the project is part of the World Bank-assisted Delhi Water Supply Improvement Project and is expected to benefit approximately 2.2 million residents, nearly 11% of Delhi’s population.

The work will cover several Assembly constituencies, including Timarpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, Jangpura and RK Puram.

The DJB chief executive officer (CEO) sought special permission to undertake road cutting under the policy, citing the project’s strategic importance and substantial public interest. The matter was also deliberated in a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on July 16, 2026, where directions were issued to take up the proposal.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior MCD official explained that the existing MCD policy provides for road restoration under the “Deposit and Dig” scheme, while the “Dig and Restore” provision was dispensed with earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior MCD official explained that the existing MCD policy provides for road restoration under the “Deposit and Dig” scheme, while the “Dig and Restore” provision was dispensed with earlier. {{/usCountry}}

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However, a revised standard operating procedure (SOP) circulated by the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) in 2019 contained provisions for both systems for the arterial roads. MCD’s revised SOP, circulated in February 2024, provides for road-cutting permissions under the “Dig and Deposit” policy.

The special approval for DJB comes with several conditions aimed at ensuring quality, safety and accountability. DJB will have to submit applications through the prescribed online system on the MCD portal and provide a refundable security deposit equivalent to 10 per cent of the estimated road restoration charges or ₹2 lakh, whichever is higher. No road restoration charges will be deposited in advance.

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The permission will be processed through the online system within three working days of application completion, subject to a joint site inspection. DJB will also have to engage a third-party quality assurance agency from MCD’s approved panel to inspect restoration work and certify its quality, officials said.

The permission seeks to establish a case-by-case mechanism for foreign-aided projects, with the objective of expediting critical infrastructure works while ensuring proper road restoration.

AAP MCD co-incharge and committee member Praveen Kumar said that residents suffer for years as agencies dig up roads and fail to restore them properly. “The whole section needs to be repaired rather than poor patchwork,” he added.