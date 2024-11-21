MCM fines developers 65 lakhs for flouting Grap

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has issued a penalty of ₹50 lakh against a developer for not stopping construction activities at its project site in Sector 79, officials said on Wednesday, highlighting recent action taken against those violating pollution-control measures. MCM officials during their crackdown on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Six other projects, including concrete plants, were issued challans worth ₹15 lakh, the officials added.

Officials in the department of town and country planning (DTCP), meanwhile, said their teams are also visiting different areas to enforce the ban on construction imposed by the Central Air Quality Management Commission. On Wednesday, it issued 16 challans to individual plot owners for violating rules.

Construction and demolition activities are currently banned in Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan to prevent air quality from turning more hazardous.

A spokesperson of MCM said that challans worth ₹65 lakh on Wednesday. Out of these, six were related to construction and demolition (C&D) and one challan was issued against a sewerage treatment plant (STP).

The corporation said that on Monday, a team issued a challan against M3M Developers’ Golf Hill project in Sector 79 to the tune of ₹50 lakh for not stopping construction activities. A challan of ₹5 lakh was issued to Ultratech RMC plant in Naurangpur, SBJ RMC plant in Sector 79 was issued a ₹2 lakh challan and RDC RMC plant was issued a challan of ₹1 lakh. Other entities that were penalised were Emaar Palm Hills, Ashiana country Group, and Vipul Lavanya Society, its spokesperson said .

“GRAP-4 has been implemented and till the next orders of the Central Air Quality Management Commission, the construction and demolition activities are completely banned,” said Jitender Kumar, additional commissioner of MCM.

Meanwhile, Manish Yadav, district town planner, said that their teams continued to visit residential areas and 16 challans were issued in private residential colonies. “The challans have been issued for violating NGT norms in DLF, Sushant Lok and adjoining colonies. We are not allowing construction activities in areas under our jurisdiction,” he said.

DTCP seals 61 basements, four buildings

The enforcement wing of DTCP on Wednesday sealed 61 basements and four buildings for illegal construction and commercial activities in DLF Phase 5.

Yadav said that illegal construction was done in the houses in violation of the rules of Haryana Building Code and illegal commercial activities were being carried out in residential houses in violation of the rules of Haryana Urban Development Act. “The activities were not stopped even after notices and restoration orders, a sealing campaign was carried out on Wednesday and action was taken against 65 properties. This campaign of action will continue in DLF Phase 5,” he said.