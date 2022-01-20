Mercury inches up but ‘cold day’ conditions prevail in Delhi

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi recorded ‘cold day’ conditions for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, despite the maximum temperature going up by nearly three degrees, with Safdarjung -- Delhi’s base station -- recording a high of 18.1 degrees Celsius (°C) – two degrees below normal for this time of year.

While Narela was Delhi’s coldest location with a high of 14.7°C, Jafarpur recorded 15°C – both five degrees below normal for this time of the year.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s maximum temperature will remain around 18-19°C in the next 48 hours, with rain expected on Friday and Sunday.

When the maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees or lower than normal, while the minimum is below 10°C, the IMD classifies it as a ‘cold day’. When the maximum temperature is 6.5 degrees or lower than normal, it is classified as a “severe cold day”. Both Narela and Jafarpur met cold day conditions on Wednesday.

Delhi last recorded a longer spell of consecutive cold days between December 23, 2019 and January 1, 2020.

“The impact of a western disturbance will soon be seen, which is also gradually leading to a rise in the maximum temperature. From Friday night, Delhi will see drizzle, with peak rain expected on Saturday, when light showers could be recorded. More drizzle could be seen on Sunday,” said RK Jenamani, a scientist at IMD.

A western disturbance refers to an area of “disturbed” or reduced air pressure, moving from the west to the east, carrying with it moisture associated with rainfall, snowfall, and fog in northern India.

Delhi, meanwhile, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4°C on Wednesday, which is around the normal mark for this time of the season. The IMD forecast the minimum temperature to rise to around 10°C by Thursday and around 13°C by Saturday. “The minimum temperature will now rise. We are expected to see a low maximum temperature on Saturday now, which will be due to overcast conditions,” Jenamani added.

In terms of air quality, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index reading of 322 in the “very poor” category, according to Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4pm bulletin. It was 352 (very poor) on Tuesday. Agencies forecast the Capital’s air quality to remain “very poor” for the next two days as well.

An AQI reading between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

“The AQI is expected to remain ‘very poor’ as wind speed and temperature are likely to remain almost the same. It is likely to rain on January 22 and 23 with gusty winds leading to wet deposition and strong dispersion, which will result in an improvement in the AQI,” said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), a government forecasting body.