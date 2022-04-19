Mercury rebounds to 41.6°C; Most heatwave days in April since 2010
- A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is above 40°C and 4.5 degrees higher than normal and a severe heatwave is when mercury is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees higher than normal.
The Capital saw another heatwave on Monday -- the seventh so far this month and the highest for April since 2010 -- with the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station for weather, recording a maximum of 41.6 degrees Celsius (°C), five degrees above normal for this time of the year and 0.7 degrees up from a day ago. Delhi saw 11 heatwaves in April 2010 and six heatwaves during the month in 2017.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an eighth heatwave day for Delhi on Tuesday, after which officials said the Capital is likely to see respite in the form of thunderstorm and dust storm activity on Wednesday and Thursday, with parts receiving drizzle activity.
“Delhi has already recorded seven heatwave days in April so far and the eighth such day is expected on Tuesday, with the maximum once again expected to hover around 42°C. However, we can expect a temporary respite from Wednesday onwards, with gusty winds expected from the evening onwards, with parts also receiving a drizzle. This dust storm and thunderstorm activity will be seen on Thursday as well, with very light rain hitting parts of Delhi. This will provide a slight cooling effect,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani.
Delhi has seen a dry spell for nearly two months, with no rainfall recorded at Safdarjung since February 27.
The IMD had a ‘yellow alert’ -- issued to warn people about a particular weather event -- in place in the city on Monday and officials said the alert will remain for Tuesday as well. IMD’s forecast for Tuesday shows strong surface winds of 20-30 km/hr during the day, with the temperature expected to hover between 23°C and 42°C at Safdarjung.
According to Met officials, heatwave conditions will subsequently return only in the last week of April, when the normal maximum temperature is already 38.6°C.
On Monday, Najafgarh was Delhi’s hottest location, recording a maximum temperature of 43°C, followed by the Ridge and Pitampura stations, which recorded a maximum of 42.9°C each. Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year on April 11, when Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6°C. It is also Delhi’s hottest April day in the last five years, since April 21, 2017, when mercury rose to 43.2°C.
Delhi court asks ASI not to remove Ganesha idols from Qutub complex
A Delhi court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to remove two idols of Lord Ganesha from the Qutub Minar complex till further directions. Additional district judge Nikhil Chopra, in an April 13 order, asked that status quo be maintained till the next hearing. Shifting them will involve permissions from various agencies and have national implications as it would amount to a policy decision, the ASI had said.
Delhi schools asked to furnish details of Covid+ students
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has sought data from schools about the number of Covid-affected students and employees in their institutes in the Capital, ahead of a key meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority this week, which is, among others, expected to discuss the return of the mask mandate in the city. Schools said the DoE circulated a Google document on Sunday, asking officials to enter the details regarding the infections in their institutes.
Massive blaze breaks out in plastic factory in Ludhiana, 2 labourers critical
Two labourers suffered over 90% burn injuries after a major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Sundar Nagar on Monday evening The blaze broke out at Sawan Plastics on 70-Feet Road at around 6pm. It is suspected that the blaze was caused due to a short circuit. The labourers, Sarwan, 18, and Kaliram, 40, were moved to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where there condition is being said to be critical.
Create awareness about govt schemes: MP Bittu to Ludhiana officials
The Ludhiana MP, who is the district development coordination and monitoring committee chairperson, was presiding over the committee's meeting to review different state and central government-sponsored schemes at the Bachat Bhawan. He was accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Jiwan Singh Sangowal and zila parishad chairperson Yadwinder Singh Jandiali, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and heads of all government departments.
Robbery, snatching on the rise in industrial areas: FICO delegation tells Ludhiana top cop
With labourers increasingly falling prey to robbers and snatchers, industrialists met the commissioner of police on Monday and sought round-the-clock surveillance in industrial areas and focal points of the city. A delegation of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation met newly appointed commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma under the leadership of their chairperson KK Seth and president Gurmeet Singh Kular.
