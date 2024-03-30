MHA nod to CBI probe against AAP’s Satyendar Jain in jail extortion case

The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has given sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain over allegations of extortion by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an action described as “vindictive” by the AAP. Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain (Agencies)

An official aware of the matter, who asked not to be named, said that the case is related to allegations by Chandrashekhar, who wrote to the Delhi lieutenant governor in November 2022, alleging that Jain had demanded ₹10 crore from Sukesh when he was a minister in the Delhi cabinet.

Jain, until his arrest in May 2022 in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) ,held portfolios such as health, home and prisons in the Delhi government. Chandrashekhar has been lodged in prison since 2017.

“LG had earlier written to the MHA recommending a probe. The MHA has granted sanction. The CBI may also register a case in the matter,” said an official, who asked not to be named.

“The vindictive and vendetta filled politics of BJP has now reached a new low. A notorious conman’s word is believed and accepted as gospel truth against a person who gave the world famous Mohalla Clinic concept to Delhi,” AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said in a statement.

“For a free and fair investigation, inquiry must also be initiated on the LG who, according to the prison jail manual, is liable for the safety & security of the inmates, and protection money, if any, could only have been given to the LG,” Kakkar said, pointing out that law and order in Delhi are under the domain of the LG and the central government.

MHA and CBI spokesperson did not comment on the development.

HT has seen a copy of the complaint filed by Chandrashekhar to the LG on October 7, 2022. In his complaint, Chandrashekhar alleged that sometime in 2019, Jain, his secretary and another person had visited him in prison and demanded ₹2 crore as protection money. Chandrashekhar has alleged that around ₹10 crore was handed in 2- 3 months to a man in Kolkata. The money, he alleged, was for Jain and other top officials of the Delhi jails.

Between 2020 and early 2021, when Chandrashekhar was in Delhi’s Rohini jail, he posed as a top bureaucrat and took ₹200 crore from jailed industrialist Shivinder Mohan’s wife, Aditi Singh. Police have alleged that Sukesh spoofed phone numbers, posed as two senior bureaucrats, and called Mohan’s wife with an offer to get bail for her husband.

Chandrashekhar’s counsel, Anant Malik, said , “We welcome the CBI probe and will fully cooperate. A free, fair and impartial investigation will bring out the truth with respect to the extortion racket run under the leadership of Satyendar Jain and jail officials against whom Sukesh had filed the complaint.”