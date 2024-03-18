SC dismisses ex-Delhi minister Satyendra Jain’s bail plea, asks him to surrender

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain’s bail plea and asked him to surrender in connection with a money laundering case. Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (HT PHOTO)

Jain, who was given an interim medical bail on May 26 last year, was arrested in May 2022 for allegedly misusing his position as minister from February 2015 to May 2017 to acquire disproportionate assets worth ₹1.47 crore. The ED subsequently began a probe into the money laundering charges through three companies allegedly linked to him.

A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal said, “The appeals are dismissed. The petitioner is directed to surrender forthwith.”

Advocate Vivek Jain, appearing for the former minister, sought an extension of time to surrender, citing his ill health. The court rejected the request and maintained its order.

The ED, which attached alleged proceeds of crime worth ₹4.60 crore in the case, claimed that Satyendra Jain was controlling the three companies through the directorship of his wife, Poonam Jain. It argued that two other accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain were the major shareholders and directors in the three companies.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Satyendra Jain, earlier cited shareholding, directorship, and control over the financials of the companies and said the petitioner could not be said to have held control over them.

Jain was granted medical bail in May last year after suffering a fall in a jail bathroom. On July 21 last year, he underwent a spinal operation.