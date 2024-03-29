 Arvind Kejriwal's CM post threatened again, fresh PIL moved in Delhi High Court | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Arvind Kejriwal's CM post threatened again, fresh PIL moved in Delhi High Court

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2024 10:40 PM IST

Another PIL against Arvind Kejriwal was moved in the Delhi High Court, seeking his removal from the Chief Minister post.

As Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal remains in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, a fresh PIL against him threatened his chief minister post once again. The Hindu Sena on Friday filed a petition against Kejriwal in the Delhi High Court, seeking his removal from the Delhi CM post.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaving Rouse Avenue Court (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaving Rouse Avenue Court (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The petition filed by the Hindu Sena demanded that the court should order Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to remove CM Arvind Kejriwal from his post. The plea further states that the central government should run Delhi via LG rule.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a PIL that was seeking direction for the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister of NCT Delhi. The court, while dismissing the said PIL, stated that there was no scope for judicial interference in the matter.

Read more: Arvind Kejriwal's phone in focus amid AAP, BJP fresh war of words

Meanwhile, Kejriwal and AAP ministers remain adamant that the chief minister will continue to run the Delhi government while in custody, even passing a public welfare order this week.

The fresh PIL, moved by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, stated that the Constitution did not visualise a situation where, in the event of arrest, the Chief Minister could run his government either from judicial custody or from police custody.

“Therefore, the makers of the Indian Constitution have carefully made provisions in Article 163 & 164 to the effect of the Council or Minister with the Chief Minister as the head to aid and advise the Governor to exercise or his function except discretionary functions or the Governor under the Constitution,” the plea said.

Read more: Swati Maliwal replies to 'missing' speculations, sends 'coming soon' message

The plea argued that since Kejriwal's arrest on March 21, the functioning of the government of the NCT of Delhi has not been carried out in accordance with the scheme of the Constitution.

Sunita will be new Delhi CM, speculates BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) speculated multiple times that after Arvind Kejriwal's remand got extended, his wife Sunita Kejriwal would take charge as the new chief minister of the national capital.

Comparing Sunita Kejriwal to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said she is perhaps preparing to hold the post of her husband.

Read more: K Kavitha moves court over no home-cooked food, mattress in Tihar Jail

“The madam you are naming is perhaps preparing to hold the post like Rabri Devi did in Bihar,” Puri told reporters on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Sunita Kejriwal launched a WhatsApp campaign, urging people to support her husband.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Arvind Kejriwal's CM post threatened again, fresh PIL moved in Delhi High Court
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On