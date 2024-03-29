AAP MP Swati Maliwal replies to 'missing' speculations, sends 'coming soon' message to BJP

After speculations over Raghav Chadha's absence in New Delhi at a time when chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal is in ED custody, the BJP on Friday claimed Swati Maliwal too has fled to the US "abandoning the sinking ship'. The AAP Rajya Sabha MP and the former chief of the Delhi Women Commission said she will be coming soon after her sister's treatment is over. Swati Maliwal said she had been working with Kejriwal for a long time and will continue doing so till her last breath. "The ship you called sinking is rising further because of your atrocities. As I troubled you for nine years in the women's commission, be ready for the next six years as well," Swati Maliwal replied to BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya's X post questioning the absence of Swati Maliwal. Raghav Chadha is in the UK and Swati Maliwal in the US leaving Kejriwal's 'sinking ship', the BJP alleged. (Rahul Singh)

"MP Raghav Chadha is in London, apparently for an eye surgery (what happened to Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics and Health Model?), but has been in news for meeting people inimical to India’s interest. What is interesting is that Pariniti Chopra, who was also in London, has returned, but Chadha hasn’t. One would have thought she would have wanted to be around, at a time when he was being operated. But looks like she has other important things on mind. Or is the surgery just an excuse to stay away? Now it is learnt that Swati Maliwal is also in the US. Everyone is abandoning the sinking ship?" Amit Malviya posted along with a video of Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra arriving in London alone -- not with her husband Raghav.

Raghav Chadha has been in the UK since March 8 and it was stated that he was there for an eye operation. Parineeti Chopra was also with him in London but the actor returned to India on Thursday as the trailer of her upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila was released.

"After Arvind Kejriwal’s remand was extended, the support for him, within his own party seems to be dwindling. Except Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, who fancy themselves as Chief Minister of Delhi, if Kejriwal continues to be in jail, none of his other acolytes seem to be here, when he needs them the most," Malviya wrote.

Raghav Chadha's absence set the tongues wagging as the BJP questioned the whereabouts of Kejriwal's 'blue-eyed boy' during AAP's crisis. The BJP also questioned why Raghav Chadha needed to fly to London for an operation while Kejriwal boasted of the best medical infrastructure in the Capital.