Minor among three held for killing cabbie in east Delhi

New Delhi: Two days after a 40-year-old cab driver was found stabbed to death inside his cab near East Azad Nagar traffic signal in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar, police on Sunday said they had arrested two men and apprehended a minor boy who killed the cabbie for robbery. Police said the accused, as part of their robbery plan, had booked the cab for V3S mall near Nirman Vihar on Friday night.

The accused were identified as a 20-year-old, a 19-year-old, and a 17-year-old. One other accused is still absconding. The cab driver was identified as Vijay Kumar, a 40-year-old resident of West Vinod Nagar in east Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the accused, as part of their robbery plan, had booked the cab for V3S mall near Nirman Vihar on Friday night. On the way, near Chitra Vihar traffic signal, the 19-year-old overpowered the cabbie from behind while the 20-year-old and the absconding accused stabbed him, causing serious stab injuries.

“After stabbing the driver, the apprehended teenager drove the car towards Krishna Nagar and near a metro pillar, the suspects abandoned the car as they were being chased by the public who witnessed the crime, leaving the victim in a critical condition inside the vehicle,” said the DCP.

Police were alerted by a passerby, who reached the spot and rushed the victim to the nearby Hedgewar hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A case of murder was registered at the Krishna Nagar police station, and through technical evidence and local intelligence, the accused were identified and nabbed.

The knife used in the crime was recovered, and the accused told the police it was procured from the absconding suspect.

“On Friday, the accused consumed liquor together and conspired to rob a cab driver. The absconding suspect had booked the cab using the 20-year-old’s mobile phone,” the DCP added.

The 20-year-old was found previously involved in four cases, including robbery and snatching, and the 19-year-old has one case registered against him in the past.

Police said efforts are underway to nab the absconding suspect.