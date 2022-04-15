Museum a virtual walk through history
High-tech tools to allow people to click selfies with their favourite Prime Ministers and take virtual walks with them. A virtual time machine that recounts India’s nuclear journey. An automated pen to customise a letter from the visitor’s favourite PM. These are all part of a new museum dedicated to the country’s 14 prime ministers that was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Thursday.
At the entry of the museum are portraits of all the leaders, with late prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on one side and PM Modi on the other. The first gallery contains snippets from India’s freedom struggle, with Mahatma Gandhi and Subhas Chandra Bose featured. This is followed by a section on Indian Presidents.
The section of the museum housing the selfie points and automated pen, among others, is called Anubhuti. It also offers quizzes on each leader and the option to listen to speeches made by the PMs from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The winding corridors that scale some of the galleries contain several key milestones in India’s journey since 1994. The PM’s journeys are captured by detailed videos and several letters written by them.
A climb up the stairs leads to an elaborate section on Lal Bahadur Shastri, wherein many of his personal artefacts — a vase from Tashkent, his badminton racket and chakra — are on display. On the left is former PM Gulzarilal Nanda. Each PM has been accorded a gallery marking the challenges and the achievements of their tenure. For example, the abolition of the privy purses, defence acquisitions and the nationalisation of banks find a mention in Indira Gandhi’s gallery, as do the Emergency, the unrest in Assam and Punjab.
The Morarji Desai gallery showcases the leader’s commitment to the freedom of the press. It talks about the formation of the Janata Morcha and the declaration of Emergency, referring to how the leader was detained for 19 months.
For Rajiv Gandhi, the screens focus on his development of computers and bringing in of telephones, kickstarting the technological revolution. The three peace pacts signed during his tenure find mention — in Punjab, Assam and the Mizo peace accord.
For VP Singh’s gallery, a key highlight is his effort in implementing the recommendations of the Mandal Commission, which called for quotas for Other Backward Classes. In Chandrashekar’s gallery, his 2,000 km-long Bharat Yatra, wherein he tried to connect with the masses, is highlighted.
Narasimha Rao’s contribution to the liberalisation of the Indian economy forms the mainstay of his story. The missile programme launched during his term, coupled with the passing of the Panchayat Raj Act are other events.
HD Deve Gowda is touted as the harbinger of a new age of Indian television. The Representation Of People (Amendment) Act 1996 that made it illegal to insult the national flag and the Constitution is stressed upon.
IK Gujral’s doctrine, where he argued for good faith dealings with certain countries and said all disputes would be settled in a peaceful manner, forms the mainstay of his gallery. He is described as “a politician who was a gentleman first”.
For Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war finds pride of place. Vajpayee is also credited with introducing the Sarv Shiksha Abhiyaan (education for all) and building highways to connect the four major Indian cities.
Manmohan Singh’s gallery starts off with his satellite programme. It also mentions the Unique Identification Authority of India, Singh’s foreign policy initiatives, the 2010 commonwealth Games and the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.
-
Civilian shot dead by militants cremated in Kulgam
A day after a civilian was shot dead by militants outside Satish Kumar who belonged to the Rajput clan, and was a driver by profession's house in Kulgam, his body was consigned to flames at Kakran village in Kulgam on Thursday. After he was shot outside his house, Kumar had been shifted to the district hospital in Kulgam, from where he was referred to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences. However, he succumbed on the way to hospital. Kumar lived in the village with six other non Muslim families.
-
Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh takes over as Rising Star Corps commander
Lieutenant general Pushpendra Singh on Thursday took over as commander of the Rising Star Corps in Himachal Pradesh, a Jammu-based defence spokesperson said. The Indian Army's youngest corps, 9 Corps, which was raised in 2005, has its operational area up to Jammu. Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh took over as the 17th corps commander of the Yol-based Rising Star Corps, the spokesperson said.
-
Chandigarh: Tributes paid to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
The 131st birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar was celebrated at PunjabEngineering College and Panjab University on Thursday. At PEC, an event was organised by the institute's SC/ST/OBC Officers' Welfare Association. Director of PEC, Baldev Setia was the chief guest and former civil surgeon of Jalandhar, Dr RL Bassan, was the guest of honour.
-
TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022: Yuvraj, Mollah share lead in round three
Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, playing on his home turf, and Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah ended round three of the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel Players Championship 2022 as joint leaders at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. Tricity golfer Angad Cheema returned a 70 to occupy fifth place at 10-under 206.
-
Ambala City to get Haryana’s first TB, heart and chest hospital
Haryana health minister Anil Vij through a statement on Thursday said that a five-storey hospital for treatment of TB, chest and heart-related diseases will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 54.38 crore in Ambala city. It will be the second such hospital in north India, the other being in Delhi. Currently, Haryana has one intermediate reference laboratory in Karnal, causing delay in medical reports.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics