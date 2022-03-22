My world has changed overnight: Midnight runner Pradeep Mehra

Name: Pradeep MehraAKA: Midnight RunnerAge: 19Occupation: Employed at McDonald’s, NoidaDream: Join the Indian Army

Pradeep Mehra, a 19-year-old Indian Army aspirant, became a household name after his midnight run received overwhelming response on social media. In a tete-a-tete with HT City, he recalls his growing up years, passion for Indian Army and his current stardom.

Has life changed after the viral video?

It happened suddenly. Not in my dreams I expect my video to go viral and people chasing me for pictures and reels. My world has changed overnight! People are walking up to me and asking for selfies! I feel shy.

How are you dealing with the attention?

Who doesn’t like attention? But you enjoy it more when you have spare time. However, I am busy running errands, so non-stop calls are overwhelming. I am even late to my office!

So, how are you able to manage time?

My brother Pankaj and cousin Govind are taking care of my schedule ever since the video went viral.

Any update about your mother’s health?

I visited the District Magistrate’s office on Monday and I was assured that authorities will help me with my mother’s treatment.

When did you start running?

I have been running every night for the past one month. I run from sector-16, Noida to Barola.

Where are you from?

Almora, Uttarakhand.

Why do you want to join the Army?

It’s my passion to serve our country.

Could you tell us more about your family background?

My brother and I work here (Noida). We are from a financially weak background. We have a single-room house in our hometown, which we were able to build after much hard work. But we had to come here to earn a decent livelihood. My father, who is dealing with mental illness, still lives in Almora.

What about your education?

Due to the financial condition of my family, I couldn’t study after class 12.

What keeps you going?

I have faced many struggles in my life, have seen worse times but I never gave up. Aur jahan tak rahi Army ki baat, woh toh khud hi mehnat karni hogi. I have a long way to go. Now, I feel even more dedicated as the entire country stands by my side.

