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    NBCC to build new Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi

    The Andhra Pradesh government has commissioned NBCC to build a new administrative hub in New Delhi for 105.5 crore, covering 249,000 sq ft.

    Updated on: Jul 01, 2026 10:54 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government has engaged central public sector unit NBCC (India) with the construction of a new Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi at an estimated cost of 105.5 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

    The proposed complex, will have a built-up area of about 249,000 square foot and will serve as the state’s new administrative and hospitality hub in the national capital. (Representative photo)
    The proposed complex, will have a built-up area of about 249,000 square foot and will serve as the state’s new administrative and hospitality hub in the national capital. (Representative photo)

    The proposed complex, will have a built-up area of about 249,000 square foot and will serve as the state’s new administrative and hospitality hub in the national capital.

    NBCC, a Navratna under the union housing and urban affairs ministry, will be responsible for the planning, design and construction of the project on a turnkey basis. Its scope of work will include preparation of architectural and structural designs, tendering, contract management and execution of the project.

    The NBCC will also undertake annual maintenance of the building for at least five years after its completion.

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