NDMC officials to adopt public toilets in central Delhi for direct monitoring

Senior officials and council members of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have adopted 346 public toilets for direct monitoring, the civic body said in a statement.

NDMC said the initiative is part of NDMC’s broader vision of a Clean, Green and Progressive New Delhi, with a focus on technology, transparency, cleanliness and citizen convenience. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo/ Representative)

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NDMC said the initiative is part of NDMC’s broader vision of a Clean, Green and Progressive New Delhi, with a focus on technology, transparency, cleanliness and citizen convenience.

According to the statement, the move aims to strengthen government oversight of public toilets maintained by private contractors and ensure closer supervision of their upkeep and management.

The civic body stated that the 346 public toilets are located in high-footfall areas across the NDMC jurisdiction, catering to tourists, residents and the general public. These include prominent locations such as the inner and outer circle of Connaught Place, Janpath market, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Sansad Marg, Lodhi Colony, and Bangla Sahib Road.

What will happen under the initiative

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{{^usCountry}} Under the adoption programme, senior officers and Council Members will regularly inspect the toilets to identify deficiencies and ensure timely corrective action, with a focus on cleanliness, sanitation, water supply, functioning fixtures, waste disposal, odour control and the availability of essential consumables. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the adoption programme, senior officers and Council Members will regularly inspect the toilets to identify deficiencies and ensure timely corrective action, with a focus on cleanliness, sanitation, water supply, functioning fixtures, waste disposal, odour control and the availability of essential consumables. {{/usCountry}}

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Council Member Anil Valmiki said the initiative aims to ensure that public toilets are not only available but also properly maintained and safe for use.

It is also expected that the move will enhance accountability, improve responsiveness and enable NDMC to address on-ground needs more efficiently, he added.

“The monitoring will focus on cleanliness and sanitation, availability of water and essential facilities, proper functioning of sanitary fixtures, timely removal of waste, prevention of foul odour and adequate availability of consumables,” said Valmiki.

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“Special attention will also be given to the overall appearance, hygiene and usability of the facilities. The initiative seeks to ensure that public toilets are not merely available, but provide clean, safe, functional and dignified facilities to every user,” he added.