New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council plans to shift its property tax assessment to the unit area method (UAM) by the end of the current financial year, NDMC officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the role of tax inspectors will significantly reduce under the new system (Photo for representation) more less

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Under the UAM system, tax assessment depends on factors like road width, building age, colony category, occupancy and use factors. The byelaws also prescribe up to a 30% rebate for senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities in cases where the covered space of buildings is up to 100 square metres.

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According to officials, the role of tax inspectors will significantly reduce under the new system, allowing people to file self-assessments.

“A self-assessment based system is likely to be in place by the end of this year and only electronic notices will be issued. The base tax rate is also likely to drop from the existing 30% to less than 20%. Under the current rateable value method, properties with a rateable value up to ₹10 lakh are charged a 20% tax rate, ₹10-20 lakh are charged 25% and a 30% base rate is imposed above this. All these categories are likely to benefit from lower rates,” an official added.

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{{^usCountry}} The announcement follows a meeting held on Monday, chaired by Cabinet minister Parvesh Verma and attended by senior officers, representatives of market and residents welfare associations. The discussion sought public feedback on implementing the new tax system in the New Delhi areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement follows a meeting held on Monday, chaired by Cabinet minister Parvesh Verma and attended by senior officers, representatives of market and residents welfare associations. The discussion sought public feedback on implementing the new tax system in the New Delhi areas. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior NDMC official, who was part of the meeting, said that after compiling the suggestions received from the stakeholders, a Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC) will be formed which will incorporate the feedback to finalise the area categories and tax rates.

“Based on an MVC report, the final notification for implementing the UAM will be issued. We aim to implement the new system by the end of this financial year,” the official said.

Notably, the rest of Delhi, covered by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, moved to the UAM method in April 2004. In NDMC’s case, the tax department currently calculates taxes based on a dual system involving the estimated rent value, property records and ground surveys.

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During the discussion, some participants advocated for introducing rebates for single property owners. Additionally, there were proposals to lower the age criteria for senior citizen benefits from 65 to 60 years of age.

NDMC currently has around 16,400 properties under its tax net, with approximately 10,500 taxpayers. This includes about 1,600 government-owned properties, while several properties are held by single agencies or owners. Officials noted that the number of taxpayers assessed under the rateable or rent value method remains fluid. It calculates property tax based on the “ratable value” — that is, the assessed value of the property.