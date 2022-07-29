NDMC to geo-tag 180,000 trees in New Delhi to monitor green cover
Around 180,000 trees in the New Delhi district will be geo-tagged and given unique identity numbers to create a “green” database in an effort to track their numbers and ensure their health and longevity, officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have said, adding that the project, which started on Wednesday, will cover all trees in parks, on roadsides, central verges and properties and will include details such as their heritage status, age, common name, disease, if any, and pruning status.
NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said all 180,000 trees in the district will be covered by the project. “A large number of trees was damaged in thunderstorms this year. We have put up QR codes on 4,000 trees under a ”know about your tree” programme. And now, we will start geo-tagging all 180,000 trees, provide them with unique identification numbers and codes so that we can monitor them. A digital database will be created to include even the minutest details about each individual tree,” he said.
NDMC had reported that about 102 trees were uprooted and 1,058 more damaged in Lutyens’ Delhi in a squall on May 30 this year. New Delhi is the greenest part of the city -- the New Delhi Municipal Council covers just 3% of the total geographical area of Delhi but 64.5% of its area is under green cover.
A senior horticulture department official said the council maintains a public green space of approximately 1,250 acres comprising gardens, colony parks, roadside trees, roundabouts, school greens, the greens of the NDMC office, markets and residential complexes, as well as open green spaces.
“Being the capital of the country, it is necessary to maintain the greens in their best shape. The initiative of geo-tagging started on Wednesday and NDMC has approved an expenditure of ₹6.2 crore for the annual maintenance of green cover in fiscal 2022-23,” the NDMC official said, asking not to be named.
NDMC council member Kuljeet Chahal said civic body is also developing a 25-year plan for maintaining green cover. “The plan will cover the study of trees, measures to strengthen their roots, and measures needed to be care for trees near heritage properties. A task force is being created under this initiative as well as a quick response team,” he said.
NDMC had completed a tree census in 2020 followed by a survey of trees on 135 roads in Lutyens’ Delhi, where neem, jamun, arjun, peepal and amaltas saplings were planted almost a century ago. The details captured during the census included a tree’s girth, height, crown area, location, deformity, blooming season, carbon dioxide intake and oxygen releasing capacity.
.
-
10 Chinese nationals under police scanner for running international racket of fraudulent loan apps
Mumbai: As many as ten Chinese nationals are under the scanner of Mumbai Cyber police that busted a massive international loan fraud racket which is allegedly been operated by Chinese nationals since 2018 in India. They lured hundreds of Indian youths by offering them jobs in FinTech companies and call centres, systematically made them work for the loan fraud racket and cheated lakhs of Indians with thousands of crores in the past four years.
-
Of women, by women, for women: A tiny library for a big cause
The Sister Library, at its core, is a community-owned feminist library. It is by no means the first in the city. Started by artist Aqui Thami in 2018 as a travelling library, Sister Library found a home in Bandra a year later. Thami says the library—which sports a deep pink, bordering on red walls—isn't meant to be a “hangout” spot, where people can sit with their libraries. The library is minded by children from Dharavi.
-
College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road
A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.
-
Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected
Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact. The police has registered Accidental Death Report and is investigating the reason behind the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant.
-
Special MCOCA court grants bail to accused in Pune
Pune: The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday granted bail to an accused Akhtar Ismael Shaikh arrested by the Kondhwa police station for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate. According to the special public prosecutor PP Fargade, on October 8, 2021, there was a verbal quarrel between one Akram Pathan and Arbaz Shaikh in Kondhwa.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics