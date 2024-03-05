New NDMC panel for pollution control; IIT-K experts roped in for Kushak drain

The New Delhi Municipal Council on Tuesday cleared setting up a dedicated department for tackling pollution in the New Delhi region, a new ‘Right of Way’ policy for facilitating underground and over ground telecom infrastructure in Lutyens’ Delhi and a ₹169-crore project with IIT-Kanpur to rejuvenate the Kushak drain among a slew of proposals that were taken up by the council during its meeting on Tuesday. The civic body has approved a ₹ 169.57 crore project for rejuvenation of the Kushak drain which passes through New Delhi and south Delhi. (HT Photo)

The meeting was probably the last before the model code of conduct comes into force for the upcoming general elections, senior officials aware of the matter said.

The meeting was chaired by the NDMC chairperson Amit Yadav after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the panel meeting. The previous council meeting was chaired by the chief minister on February 28, but it was adjourned mid-way after disruptions from BJP members.

Pollution task force

NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said directions have been issued to set up a dedicated department or a task force to control pollution in the New Delhi region. “We felt the need for creating a separate body to streamline the efforts for anti-pollution measures. We have also approved major anti-pollution measure in the form of a project for collection and disposal of the construction waste in the region,” he added. According to official estimates, the construction waste generation in the region varies from 25-100 tonnes per day.

Upadhyay said the the civic body will spend ₹52.79 crore for collection disposal of debris for a period of five years.

Right of way for telecom infra

Addressing a press conference, Upadhyay said the council has approved the new Right of Way (ROW) policy for laying underground and over ground telecommunication infrastructure in the New Delhi area. “At present, there are 148 Cell on Wheels (CoWs) compared to 156 approved CoWs.The council has now approved the draft of “NDMC Right of Way (Row) Policy” after considering the feedback from stakeholders,” he added.

An NDMC official said that the new policy has provisions to regularise unauthorised cell phone towers and streamlining application procedure for time-bound disposal.

Kushak drain rejuvenation

The civic body has approved a ₹169.57 crore project for rejuvenation of the Kushak drain which passes through New Delhi and south Delhi. NDMC council member Kuljeet Chahal said that IIT-Kanpur has prepared the plan for rejuvenating the Kushak drain and setting up de-centralised sewage treatment plants to treat the drain water. “We will beautify the area around the drain and the treated water will be reused,” he added. The council has cleared the award of work to IIT- Kanpur for implementation of decentralised waste water treatment to improve water quality in Kushak nallah, starting from SP Marg to Kemal Ataturk Marg. They are also working on many Ganga rejuvenation projects. The project will include operation and maintenance for a period of 12 years,” NDMC official said.

Kitchen for students

Upadhyay added that the council will set up a modern automated kitchen for 8,000 students studying in NDMC schools. “We will set up an automated kitchen in the space available at Gole Market, for cooking, supplying and serving freshly cooked mid-day meal under PM Poshan Scheme to the 7000-8000 students,” he added.

Water connections

Chahal added that the council will provide household water connection to 41 JJ clusters in New Delhi area under Har Ghar Jal scheme of the central government. “We are committed to fulfil the guarantees given by the BJP-led central government. ₹12.73 crore has been cleared for extending water connections in the “sewa basti”. The work has already started in Sanjay camp and Vivekanand camp,” Chahal added.

NDMC will also expand the services of its ‘Dental Care Centre’ at Dharam marg. “The number of doctors at the centre needs to be increased. The waiting periods for patients is increasing due to shortage of doctors leading to frequent avoidable quarrels. We would be hiring five senior residents and four junior residents for expanding the services of the clinic,” he added.