Constructing the ₹6,969-crore tunnel in south Delhi, which connects the Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj, will require diverting 7.51 hectares of forest land in the Southern Ridge and removing around 1,500 trees. The project is also expected to generate 2.4 million cubic metres of excavated material, or muck, which will be disposed of at designated sites, including low-lying areas, according to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report prepared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and issued through a notice dated November 21.

NHAI report flags ecological impact of planned south Delhi tunnel more less

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The project involves an 8.1-km road connecting NH-48 near Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Marg near Ambience Mall, including a 3.14-km underground tunnel passing beneath the Rangpuri Ridge. While the tunnel is designed to avoid surface intervention in the Ridge, the associated approach roads, exits and other infrastructure will have a significant ecological footprint.

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The alignment begins at the Shiv Murti interchange on the Dwarka Expressway and terminates at Nelson Mandela Marg near Ambience Mall.

To be sure, HT had reported on February 18 that the estimated impact of the project had been revised to around 1,500 trees, nearly three times the preliminary estimate of 400. The latest EIA report officially confirms the new figures. It identifies 7.51 hectares of forest land for diversion, comprising 5.82 hectares of reserved forest in the Southern Ridge and 1.68 hectares of deemed forest.

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{{^usCountry}} The revised alignment is expected to affect an additional 1,083 trees, for which compensatory plantation of 10,830 trees has been proposed along the NH-344 corridor. The earlier approved alignment was expected to affect 417 trees. “The proposed expansion project involves permission for additional 1,083 trees to be felled. These 1,500 (417 including) trees are unavoidable for development of this project; there are no old and large sacred groves found along the proposed alignment. Permission for 417 trees has already been obtained and for the remaining 1,083 trees, permission is under process,” said the report, which has been made public ahead of hearings next month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The revised alignment is expected to affect an additional 1,083 trees, for which compensatory plantation of 10,830 trees has been proposed along the NH-344 corridor. The earlier approved alignment was expected to affect 417 trees. “The proposed expansion project involves permission for additional 1,083 trees to be felled. These 1,500 (417 including) trees are unavoidable for development of this project; there are no old and large sacred groves found along the proposed alignment. Permission for 417 trees has already been obtained and for the remaining 1,083 trees, permission is under process,” said the report, which has been made public ahead of hearings next month. {{/usCountry}}

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The project’s environmental cost will extend beyond the loss of trees and forest land. It is expected to generate 2.4 million cubic metres of muck. It is also expected to require nearly 400,000 truck trips over a five-year period, adding to the movement of heavy vehicles and the potential for dust along transport routes.

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A government official said the project was intended to improve connectivity between NH-48 at Shiv Murti interchange and Nelson Mandela Marg. It is also part of a larger plan to improve connectivity with Noida-Greater Noida and Jewar airport through an elevated corridor between Mahipalpur and Barapullah.

An elevated road measuring 1.8km is also proposed along Nelson Mandela Marg, along with an additional flyover from Chhatarpur towards Mahipalpur and an elevated U-turn to facilitate right-turn traffic towards Chhatarpur, the official said.

The project includes a 3.1km underground tunnel beneath the Ridge, approach ramps, elevated road sections, a double-height flyover towards JNU and an elevated U-turn towards Chhatarpur. The tunnel is intended to provide an alternative route for traffic between NH-48, Vasant Kunj, Chhatarpur and Nelson Mandela Marg.

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The ecological implications could be significant given the Ridge’s biodiversity. The assessment describes the area’s vegetation as semi-arid thorn scrub and northern tropical thorn forest, with native species including babool, dhak, Salvadora and Capparis. It also documents the presence of several faunal species in the project influence area.

The tunnel is proposed to pass beneath approximately 1.98km of the Southern Ridge, with its crown around 20 metres below ground level. NHAI has proposed using tunnel boring machines (TBMs), which, according to the EIA, would minimise surface disturbance, dust, noise and vibrations compared with conventional drilling and blasting. However, the report acknowledges that tunnelling-related vibrations, construction noise and human activity could temporarily disturb wildlife.

The disposal of excavated material presents another environmental challenge. The project is expected to generate 2.4 million cubic metres of muck, which will be transported to two designated sites covering approximately 85.22 hectares. These include 10.4 hectares in the low-lying area of Madanpur Dabas, where 520,000 cubic metres will be dumped, and 74.82 hectares along the proposed Delhi-Katra Expressway extension, where the remaining material will be disposed of.

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The disposal plan envisages nearly 3.98 lakh dumper-truck trips over the five-year construction period, potentially adding to dust and vehicular movement along transportation routes. NHAI has proposed covered trucks, water sprinkling, retaining walls and slope stabilisation to minimise the impact.

The project will also require approximately 483 kilolitres of water daily, including a 15% contingency, during construction. The report estimates an environmental management plan budget of ₹92.85 crore.

NHAI has argued that the project will reduce congestion around Mahipalpur and Rangpuri, shorten travel distances and lower vehicular emissions by improving traffic flow. According to the report, improved road conditions and higher travel speeds will reduce fuel consumption, resulting in an estimated reduction of 590,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over the 30-year operational period, valued at ₹1,755 million.

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“Development cannot be measured merely by the time saved on a commute or the fuel saved by vehicles. The southern Ridge is an ecologically critical part of Delhi’s natural heritage, and diverting 7.51 hectares of forest land and removing approximately 1,500 trees is an enormous ecological cost. The impact goes far beyond the trees being felled. We are talking about disturbing a fragile ecosystem that supports biodiversity, helps regulate local temperatures, retains moisture and provides essential ecological services to an already heat stressed and polluted city. A forest is not a collection of trees that can simply be compensated for through plantation elsewhere. Mature ecosystems take decades, sometimes centuries, to develop. Delhi cannot keep sacrificing its natural defences, only ‘lungs of the city’ in the name of development and then spend public money trying to recreate the ecology it has destroyed. We need infrastructure that works with nature, not at its expense,” said environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari.

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The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will hold public hearings in southwest Delhi on December 22 and south Delhi on December 23 to seek feedback on the project’s environmental impact. Residents and environmental groups have been invited to submit objections and suggestions before the project receives environmental clearance.