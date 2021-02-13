No Covid-19 deaths in the Capital for 2nd day in a week
For the second day in a week, the national capital reported no deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in 24 hours, according to the state government’s daily health bulletin. There were no deaths on Monday – as reported a day later on February 9 – for the first time since May 11, much before Delhi saw the first surge in the cases of the viral infection.
So far, the most single-day deaths were recorded on November 18, when 131 were reported to have succumbed to the illness as Delhi dealt with the third and most brutal surge in the number of cases.
Delhi, which was one of the earliest Covid-19 hot spots in India, is the only region in the country that has reported three distinct waves of infections.
“Today again within a week no death has been reported due to Covid infection. Please continue to take all precautions,” Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.
So far, 10,889 people have died of the viral infection since the first death, of a 69-year-old woman – the mother of a Janakpuri resident who had travelled to Japan, Italy and Switzerland – was reported on March 13.
New deaths usually reflect infections that took place three-four weeks ago.
As per the government data, the infection has affected 636,796 people in the city. However, many more cases remain undetected as shown by the seroprevalence in January that showed 56% or over 11 million Delhiites had been exposed to the infection.
Delhi HC halts tendering process in maintaining parks by DDA
- A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli also called upon the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to examine the matter and inform whether a full-fledged probe was required against the erring officials.
