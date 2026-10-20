‘No respect for law’: CJP leaders’ custody extended by 2 days

The judicial custody of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka was extended by two days on Monday. The two, who had been arrested for trespassing on the recently de-notified Jantar Mantar, had initially been remanded to a five-day judicial custody.

CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh along with defense lawyers addressing the media. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ranka and Das were produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) at the Mandir Marg police station. In a two-page order, seen by HT, the SEM said that they had “deliberately breached” their October 11 bonds and the grounds of apprehension suggested that the duo’s conduct “is not above board; rather it shows no respect for law and their habitualness in calling protest at de-notified areas”.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Considering the imminent apprehension, past conduct of the respondent and the submissions advanced on both sides, I deem it fit that an opportunity be given to the respondents to file and place on record their submissions in writing within 2 days, with advance copy to the Investigating Officer,” the order said.

Delhi Police sought further custody of the two, claiming their release could disrupt “peace and tranquility”. However, speaking to HT, advocate Abhik Chimni said there was no evidence to suggest that they posed a threat or that their release would disturb public order.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The officer argued that the duo were members of CJP and had mobilised and allegedly enticed members of the public to assemble and stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, which had been de-notified as a designated protest site. It was also argued that the duo had previously obtained permission to hold protests on the assurance that they would strictly comply with the prescribed conditions. However, they allegedly failed to honour those assurances,” the Delhi Police submitted in court, according to the order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The officer argued that the duo were members of CJP and had mobilised and allegedly enticed members of the public to assemble and stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, which had been de-notified as a designated protest site. It was also argued that the duo had previously obtained permission to hold protests on the assurance that they would strictly comply with the prescribed conditions. However, they allegedly failed to honour those assurances,” the Delhi Police submitted in court, according to the order. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

It also referred to the change in the SEM as one of the reasons for further custody. The SEM hearing the case on Monday was appointed after, a day earlier, the predecessor claimed he had received threats on message while he was hearing the case. He then left. On the basis of his complaint, police lodged an FIR in the matter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Their lawyers said their sureties had been rejected over a reported mismatch in documents, alleging that liberty was being curtailed on vague grounds.

“The law says release them first and then see the verification, surety, and so on. Today, they (Ranka and Das) produced another surety and all the required details. One of the reasons they gave in the order is that one of the photos is not matching. Then they said that there is an apprehension...It is very disturbing,” he said.

Ratna Singh, head of legal affairs at CJP, called it an “an attempt to stifle dissenting voices”, alleging delay in taking up the case.

“A mockery was going on in the court. For the last 6 days, we have been saying that one or the other reason is being nitpicked ... They have been sent to judicial custody for a very vague reason,” she said outside the station.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Senior Delhi Police officials said they had submitted that Ranka and Das could not be released because of their previous actions, particularly because this is the festive season.

“They have given calls for mass gatherings and violated law multiple times. Also, this is festival season and we can’t have a law and order situation right now. The IO raised these issues and also that the duo have called for protests in which protesters attacked police personnel. We also suspect that if they are released, they will re-group and again plan a protest. We also have to question them about their involvement in the protests,” said an officer aware of the hearing.

Meanwhile, the case was transferred to the crime branch, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On October 11, Ranka and Das had been released on the condition that they “can not breach peace” for one year, a day after signed a day after being detained ahead of a planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Ranka and Das were arrested on October 12 after they scaled an iron gate and entered Jantar Mantar protest site. They were arrested a day later for “trespassing”. On October 14, SEM sent the duo to five days of judicial custody after the Delhi Police argued that “there was a presumption that the accused might carry out a crime” if released.