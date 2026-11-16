Noida, Greater Noida step up anti-pollution measures as air quality deteriorates

GREATER NOIDA: Amid worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Noida and Greater Noida authorities have ramped up anti-pollution measures, deploying resources for dust suppression, mechanical road sweeping, and construction waste management, officials said on Sunday.

In Noida, an ongoing pollution-control drive includes 60 water tankers operating daily, 52 anti-smog guns, and 14 mechanical road-sweeping machines, according to officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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However, local residents said the measures appear insufficient to tackle the air pollution.

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In Noida, an ongoing pollution-control drive includes 60 water tankers operating daily, 52 anti-smog guns, and 14 mechanical road-sweeping machines, according to officials.

SP Singh, general manager at the Noida authority, said: “To minimise dust, water tankers cover a combined distance of around 280km daily to sprinkle water on roads. Additionally, 42 static anti-smog guns and 10 truck-mounted anti-smog guns have been deployed at key locations.”

The areas covered by these tankers include sectors 16, 17, 18, 20, 25, 45, 61, 62, 64, 87, 100, and Phase-2.

The authority has also deployed 14 mechanical sweeping machines, covering around 340 km of roads daily to remove accumulated dust from road surfaces, reducing the chances of particulate matter becoming airborne due to vehicular movement.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, construction and demolition (C&D) waste management is another focus area of the drive, with around 2,000 tonnes of C&D waste collected everyday. Teams are also conducting inspections to ensure compliance with Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) norms, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, construction and demolition (C&D) waste management is another focus area of the drive, with around 2,000 tonnes of C&D waste collected everyday. Teams are also conducting inspections to ensure compliance with Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) norms, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the Greater Noida authority has also ramped up dust-control measures, deploying 224 anti-smog guns, 107 water tankers, and 11 mechanical road-sweeping machines across the city, officials said.

The authority has divided Greater Noida into 21 zones, appointing senior officers as zonal officers and managers as assistant zonal officers to monitor pollution-control measures. Water is being sprinkled on roads and trees to suppress dust, while field teams have been tasked with ensuring garbage removal and preventing open burning.

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“The authority is taking requisite measures to mitigate pollution,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

However, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Noida Sector 51, said there is a lack of enforcement and compliance.

“The air quality started deteriorating after Diwali due to unchecked firecracker use. Now, construction materials left out in the open in several places are adding to the pollution. My mother is an asthma patient, and her health issues trigger during winter. We have installed air purifiers and limited outdoor activities, but this is not a permanent solution. The government must take concrete action to address the issue,” he said.