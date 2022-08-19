Over 300 licences issued as Delhi prepares to switch to old excise policy
From September 1, Delhi will switch to the old excise policy under which only the government-run retail liquor stores will operate
The Delhi government’s excise department has issued around 300 licences for opening retail and around 40 for wholesale liquor stores in the national capital and registered around 125 brands. By the end of the month, more licences are likely to be issued to the four Delhi government agencies for 500 stores by August 31, said an official. “It is an ongoing process and in the coming weeks more licences are likely to be issued and more brands to be registered,” said the official, requesting anonymity.
From September 1, Delhi will switch to the old excise policy under which only the government-run retail liquor stores will operate. Around 250 private liquor stores currently selling retail liquor are likely to close down.
The Delhi government last month decided to switch back to the old regime after lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities and corruption in the implementation of the new excise policy implemented in November.
The CBI was on Friday conducting raids, including at deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence, in connection with the alleged irregularities.
Officials said the Delhi government is working to ensure a smooth transition to the old regime. They added the task is challenging as they have to ensure that the transition policy does not lead to any serious liquor shortage and smuggling of illegal alcohol, which could be dangerous for the consumers’ health.
Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation, Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Stores, and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation are the government agencies that have so far received the licences.
Summoned twice, Bobby Kataria was a no-show. Uttarakhand cops get warrant issued
A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Gurugram-based body builder Bobby Kataria after he failed to appear before the police despite two notices in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly drinking liquor in the middle of the road in Dehradun last month by blocking the traffic. RS Rawat, in charge at Cantt police station in Dehradun said a team of police officers will be sent to his address in Haryana to execute the arrest warrant.
FIR registered against Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College. Here's why
A police case has been registered against Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru for allegedly organising an event without seeking prior permission from the authorities. College management conducted an event on Independence Day and it caused inconvenience to the public, news agency PTI reported. PTI also reported that people bought tickets to the fest which were sold for Rs 100. The college management had also allegedly forced students to sell around 10,000 tickets for the fest.
Srijan case: CBI court issues arrests warrants against ex-Bhagalpur DM Ramaiah
The special court of CBI in Patna on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against nine people including former Bhagalpur DM and JD(U) leader KP Ramaiah in connection with the multi-crore Srijan fund transfer case. CBI found Ramaiah, who was posted as DM of Bhagalpur in 2011, allowed opening bank accounts in Srijan Mahila Vikash Sahyog Samiti (SMVSS) with the help of then deputy collector Vijay Kumar and depositing ₹3.5crore in two separate accounts.
On Janmashtami, Bommai visits iconic Balaji temple with BS Yediyurappa. See pics
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh on Friday with former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. CM Bommai celebrated Janmashtami in Tirupati along with Yediurappa and other BJP leaders of Karnataka. Yediyurappa was recently included in BJP's central parliamentary board, ahead of assembly elections in 2023. The move is expected to instill confidence in the BJP cadre of Karnataka.
Got death threat on Twitter for FIR against Nawab Malik, Sameer Wankhede to cops
Former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede on Thursday complained to the Goregaon police that he had received a death threat on Twitter for filing a defamation case against Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik. Deputy commissioner of police of Zone-11, Vishal Thakur, said that they have received information about the threat to Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service officer, and are verifying the complaint before registering a first information report (FIR).
