New Delhi, A day after a devastating blaze killed nine members of a family in southwest Delhi's Palam, investigators suspect that a short circuit in an electrical board near the building's entrance likely caused the fire, police said on Thursday. Palam fire tragedy: Smoke inhalation likely killed most, short circuit caused blaze, says police

The police also said that asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation was likely the cause of death of most of the victims.

Preliminary findings suggest that the fire may have originated from a short circuit in an electric board located just outside the main entrance on the ground floor, the investigators said.

However, the exact cause will be established only after the forensic science laboratory report is received, they added.

On Wednesday morning, nine people, including a 70-year-old woman and three young girls one just three years old lost their lives in the blaze that broke out. Three others were injured while attempting to escape. Their condition is stated to be stable.

The four-storey building, located in a congested lane near Palam Metro Station, housed a cloth and cosmetics business in the basement, ground and first floors, while the family lived on the upper levels.

It is believed that most of the deaths appeared to have been caused by asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation rather than burn injuries as only two of the victims, including the elderly woman, appeared to have suffered severe burns, while the others showed comparatively fewer burn marks, a senior police officer said.

However, cause of death will be confirmed by post moterm reports.

Rescuers said that in a desperate attempt to survive from the fire that was in the lower floors, some members of the family are believed to have rushed to the upper floors and turned on water taps, hoping to contain the flames or find relief from the smoke.

Eyewitnesses said thick smoke had engulfed the building within minutes, leaving those inside with little chance to escape.

"The entire structure was filled with dense smoke. People inside must have struggled to breathe. They had ran to the third floor as when we to rescue them their bodies were found on that floor," Ramesh Soni, whose nephew owns a jewellery shop next to the charred building, told PTI.

The aftermath of the blaze revealed extensive damage, with the structure now charred from within. Burnt cash and raw materials from the shops operating on the lower floors were also found scattered inside, indicating the intensity of the fire.

Residents also pointed to the presence of highly flammable materials, such as clothes and cosmetics, in the building, which may have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

They also claimed that the out of the first three fire tenders that reached the spot, two didnt have enough water pressure causing delay in operations.

The incident has once again raised concerns over fire safety in mixed-use buildings and densely populated areas, where narrow lanes and high fire loads often hamper rescue operations.

Authorities have registered a case and ordered a magisterial inquiry, while investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and examine any lapses in safety or response.

Official sources said that the Delhi government will take strict action against those found responsible for alleged lapses in firefighting operations.

An inquiry has been ordered to identify lapses in connection with the alleged malfunctioning of hydraulic machine of firefighters that many claimed delayed the rescue operation.

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