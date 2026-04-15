To combat chronic overcrowding and improve patient access, AIIMS Delhi may soon introduce round-the-clock outpatient department (OPD) services, according to a report by the parliamentary standing committee on health and family welfare. Panel suggests round-the-clock OPD at AIIMS to ease patient load

The committee’s report, titled “Working of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and problems faced by patients in availing healthcare and treatment”, under the section “Exploring possibility for OPD at night”, noted that a proposal had emerged from within the AIIMS Delhi management to explore opening OPD services at night to reduce workload and overcrowding.

“The committee came across a proposal from within AIIMS Delhi management for exploring the possibility of opening an OPD at night in order to reduce workload and overcrowding,” the report said.

It further suggested a rotation system for staff. “An arrangement may be made for rotation of duties for deploying doctors and allied practitioners during day and night shifts, with compensatory rest provided accordingly,” the report stated.

The committee added that the proposal merits consideration. “If aeroplanes can fly day and night and trains can run round the clock, there is no reason why OPDs cannot function likewise,” it said.

The panel recommended that the department of health and family welfare and AIIMS Delhi management explore expanding OPD operations to a 24x7 model “to reduce overcrowding and allow patients round-the-clock access to healthcare without much hassle”.

In a related observation, the committee flagged a high attrition rate among doctors at AIIMS Delhi. “The committee has been apprised that one of the reasons for resignation of faculty is a preference for their hometown and better opportunities in the private sector,” the report said.

Recommending corrective measures, the panel suggested a structured inter-AIIMS transfer policy to allow doctors to relocate closer to their hometowns. “While existing measures such as academic allowances, research funding, and housing facilities are valuable, enabling faculty mobility across AIIMS institutions will directly address relocation concerns,” it said.

According to data shared in Parliament in February 2026, AIIMS Delhi has 446 vacant faculty positions (34%) out of the 1,306 sanctioned posts. Additionally, 2,542 non-faculty positions (18%) out of 13,911 sanctioned posts remain unfilled, including nurses and technical staff.

The committee also raised concerns over long duty hours. “The committee is concerned about excessive continuous duty hours for junior and senior residents and the risk of clinical errors and burnout, thereby compromising patient safety,” it said, recommending that the department formulate and strictly enforce a “clinical duty hours regulation” policy with mandatory rest periods.

AIIMS did not offer a response on the matter.