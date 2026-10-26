Police probe CCTV gaps, question school faculty in Krishna Nagar school suicide

A day after a 17-year-old Class 12 student of a government school in Krishna Nagar died after she allegedly self-immolated on school premises, the police investigation has found the incident was not caught by any CCTVs with many of them non-functional, said officers on Sunday.

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The incident occurred on Saturday around noon, when classes were underway. Police said her charred body was found behind the guard room by school staffers. They also recovered a suicide note and a petrol bottle from her bag.

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Since the minor did not blame anyone in the alleged suicide note, no case as been lodged as yet. “In it, she had mentioned her parents and a relationship. We have already questioned her parents and sister. They have also admitted there were issues due to a friend. We have identified him as well but since he is not involved, he has not been questioned,” said a senior police officer.

Police said are also questioning school faculty and administration about the incidents leading to the alleged suicide as well as why CCTVs were not working near the guard room.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the incident was reported around 11.57am. A government official said the student went out of the classroom with a glass after seeking permission from the teacher to drink water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the incident was reported around 11.57am. A government official said the student went out of the classroom with a glass after seeking permission from the teacher to drink water. {{/usCountry}}

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The girl’s family members reached the spot at around 1pm.

The girl’s sister-in-law had alleged that neither the school administration nor the police informed the family about the incident. “We came looking for her as she had not returned home after her classes,” she said.

Speaking to HT on Sunday, the girl’s uncle said, “Her father works as a transporter and hardly stays in Delhi. We didn’t know what was going on. I feel the school is also equally responsible. How can you not know that a child has left the school building and gone near guard room to die by suicide? Also, nobody near the guard room or water tank knew she was there. She died a painful death. We are all shocked. We know there is some boy due to which there were fights for the past six months but didn’t know this would happen.”