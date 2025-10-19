Pregnant woman stabbed by 'lover' in public in Delhi, husband kills attacker

A pregnant woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her former live-in partner in Delhi before her husband overpowered the attacker and killed him.

The incident took place in Delhi's Nabi Karim area around 10:15 pm on Saturday when 22-year-old Shalini was with her husband, Aakash, 23, on their way to meet Shalini's mother on Qutub Road, PTI reported.

Aashu alias Shailendra, who was Shalini's former live-in partner and an alleged criminal, suddenly came and attacked Aakash with a knife.

While Aakash managed to dodge the first attempt, Aashu turned towards Shalini, who was sitting in an e-rikshaw and stabbed her multiple times. Aakash rushed to save Shalini but was also stabbed. He did manage to overpower the attacker and stabbed him during a scuffle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said in a statement.

Shalini, a mother of two, was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead. The attacker was also declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while Aakash sustained major injuries.

Police also said that during the inquiry, it was found that Shalini was pregnant at the time of her death. As per police officials, the incident took place at a public area on a busy road near the Qutubh minar, which led to panic among the people.

Shalini's mother stated that the couple's married life was strained for a few years, after which Shalini entered into a live-in relationship with Aashu. However, later, when the marriage was reconciled, she returned to live with Aakash with their two children.

Ashu did not like this and claimed that he was the father of Shalini's unborn child, police said.

Aashu has a previous criminal record and was listed as a Bad Character (BC) of Nabi Karim Police Station. Aakash also has three past criminal involvements, DCP said further.

After the incident, Shalini's mother filed a complaint, after which a case was registered under sections 103-1 (murder) and 109-1 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Nabi Karim Police Station.

(With inputs from PTI)