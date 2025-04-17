Projects worth over 3K-cr approved for Yamuna clean-up in Delhi

In a major step towards cleaning up the Yamuna in the Capital, the Delhi government’s expenditure finance committee, headed by chief minister Rekha Gupta, on Wednesday approved the setting up of 27 decentralised sewage treatment plants (D-STPs), treatment facilities and associated infrastructure at a cost of ₹3,140 crore. A froth-filled Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

Among other projects to be cleared by the panel were the establishment of charging stations for electric buses at DTC depots and cluster bus depots in Dwarka, and a high-security prison in Narela. This was the first expenditure finance committee meeting of the new government and all ministers were in attendance.

CM Gupta said: “Yamuna river is Delhi’s lifeline and its cleaning and conservation is a top priority for the Delhi government. The project approved today includes a multiphase and multi-agency plan covering drain treatment, expansion of the sewerage network, and establishment of modern STPs...We want to ensure that no untreated wastewater flows into the Yamuna. The rejuvenation of the Yamuna is not merely an environmental goal, but a responsibility to future generations that is being carried out with seriousness and urgency.”

The STP project will also include laying sewer lines under these decentralised STPs, providing household sewer connections, and carrying out all related technical works, a government official said.

The official said: “Through these decentralised sewage treatment plants, most colonies in Delhi will be relieved from rising water pollution, foul odour, and falling groundwater levels. This STP will be built in 18 months once a tender is issued.”

The decentralised STPs will be installed at Wajidpur Thakran, Mundka, Narela, Bawana, Auchandi, Tajpur Khurd, Kanjhawala, Majri, Ghevda village, Jaunapur, Bijwasan, Salahpur, Punjab Khor, Qutubgarh, Tikri Kalan, Mohammadpur Majri, Nizampur, Jaunti, and Bawana, among other places.

D-STPs employ a mechanism of wastewater treatment at the site of origin of wastewater. Currently, 37 centralised STPs are installed at a distant geographical location in the city and water is collected from different sources and treated for further use by laying an expensive conveyance system. “The treated water from D-STPs can be used locally to rejuvenate water bodies, horticulture use and other non-drinking purposes,” the official said.