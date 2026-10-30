PWD starts beautification of spaces beneath Delhi flyovers

New Delhi: Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday reviewed the ongoing themed beautification work beneath the Chirag Dilli and IIT flyovers, where a wildlife trail and a science corner are being built.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday reviewed the ongoing work (HT)

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Officials said the government aims to utilise the vacant spaces beneath the Capital’s flyovers. As part of the project, PWD last year announced the handover of five south Delhi flyovers to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

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Verma said, “Earlier, these spaces were often neglected. Now they are being turned into themed public spaces. “Since our government took office, we have partnered with major corporations and used their CSR funds to have them adopt the spaces beneath our flyovers. Every MoU we have signed carries a commitment of two to three years of maintenance.”

PWD is setting up walking tracks, fountains, installing sculptures of wild animals, wall art and plantation work beneath the Chirag Dilli flyover as part of the wildlife and nature theme, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister added that over 400 police booths are also being built beneath Delhi’s flyovers to improve security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister added that over 400 police booths are also being built beneath Delhi’s flyovers to improve security. {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials, different themes have been selected for each flyover instead of a one-size-fits-all makeover. Nature and wildlife theme has been selected for Chirag Delhi flyover; Indian classical dance in modern art for Panchsheel flyover; science and technology for IIT Delhi flyover; yogshala theme for Punjabi Bagh flyover; transit hub for Mukarba Chowk flyover, and “multi-hued expression of space” for the Aurobindo Marg stretch. The IOCL will maintain these sites for three years.

Verma added: “Additionally, PWD is building 400 police booths under the city’s flyover with its own money for the Delhi Police. The booths will put unused space to work for public safety and bring a visible police presence to busy junctions and corridors. When a police booth stands at a busy junction, people feel safer and the police can respond faster.”