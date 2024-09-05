Delhi govt releases winter plan to curb pollution; drone surveys, WFH key points

New Delhi: A real-time drone survey will be carried out as part of Delhi’s winter action plan to curb air pollution in the Capital, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday, while releasing the 21-point plan. A smog covered morning from winter 2023. (HT Archive)

Rai said that nodal agencies for each of the 21 action points were also decided, with the plan to be implemented as soon as each department submits its internal action plan on September 12.

ALSO READ- Delhi breathed clean air for 128 days in first half of 2024, says report

“For the first time, drone monitoring will be done to reduce pollution at hot spots. Also, a special task force will be formed. The departments concerned have been instructed to submit their action plan on the winter action plan by September 12,” Rai said.

“The 2024 Winter Action Plan focuses on pollution hot spots, vehicular and dust pollution, work from home, stubble and garbage burning, industrial pollution, upgrading the war room and green app, maintaining dialogue with the central government and neighbouring states, and preparation for odd-even (vehicle rationing) and artificial rain as emergency measures,” Rai said.

ALSO READ- Delhi HC pulls up Wikipedia for non-compliance of order

The plan was released following a meeting with 35 government departments and agencies, focussing on 14 key areas. Rai said suggestions made by experts and agencies in the past few weeks led to the government adding more measures to the plan, which includes a work-from-home (WFH) policy for private organisations, voluntary vehicular restriction and odd-even vehicle rationing. A green award for organisations taking part in environment-friendly activities is also planned.

The forest, environment, revenue, education and transport departments of the government took part in the meeting, besides agencies, including DPCC, DDA, DSIIDC, DMRC, PWD, CPWD, MCD, NDMC and DCB, among others.

Last year, the government adopted a 15-point winter action plan, with Rai stating additional measures are aimed at helping bring down pollution peaks further.

ALSO READ- Delhi: Civic bodies submit report of clean-up work on key drains

For assessing pollution through drones, the minister said the environment department, DPCC, MCD, Delhi Traffic Police, DDA and DSIIDC were appointed nodal agencies, and the environment department was tasked with forming a special task force (STF) on air pollution.

Other measures include a green award, the “Harit Ratna”, in recognition of agencies or companies working in the field of environment, for which the environment department is the nodal agency.

The environment department, jointly with the transport department, will also be preparing modalities if the odd-even scheme is required to be imposed during pollution peaks in winter, besides framing the work-from-home policy framework for private organisations, which may also include staggered timings.