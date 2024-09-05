Delhi breathed clean air for 128 days in first half of 2024, says report

A new report by the Delhi government stated that Delhi breathed clean air for 128 days in the first six months of 2024. The report submitted by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) tracked the pollution from January to July this year and also identified the top markers for air pollution in the national capital. Vehicular and industrial pollution were the top reasons for high AQI in Delhi (HT Photo)

The DPCC report said that the "Good days' (good/ satisfactory/ moderate days together) during the January-July, 2024, period was 128. The number of 'good days' from August 1 to August 20 was 20, it said.

The number of 'good days' referring to air quality, increased from 159 in 2018 to 206 in' 2023, it said. An air quality index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Further, the report identified that the top causes of air pollution in Delhi vehicular and industrial emissions, open burning and other combustion sources. It also highlighted the various steps taken by the Delhi government to curb air pollution in the city, which becomes a massive issue during the winter season.

A total of 385 dedicated enforcement teams of the Transport Department and Traffic Police have been formed to check vehicular pollution. These teams impounded 308 over-age vehicles between January 1 to July 15, 2024.

The report further mentioned that the Delhi government has planned to induct 3,267 electric buses in the current financial year. The administration has also been able to register 14.53 per cent EVs (over 3 lakh) by July 15 under its progressive electric vehicle policy.

A total of 338 patrolling teams were deployed to prevent open burning of biomass from October 2023 to July 15, 2024. It carried out over 65,000 inspections issuing around 550 challans and imposing ₹6.85 lakh as fine, added the report.

(With inputs from PTI)