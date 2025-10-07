Rain, clouds bring Delhi’s coolest October day in a year at 26.5 degrees C

The Capital woke up to a grey and wet Monday as the first strong western disturbance of the post-monsoon season swept through northwest India, bringing light rain and a sharp drop in temperature across Delhi. With 65.5 mm rainfall so far, over four times the monthly normal, Delhi logged its lowest October maximum in a year; IMD expects light rain to continue Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s maximum temperature settled at 26.5°C, eight degrees below normal for this time of the year—the lowest October maximum since 26.2°C was recorded on October 17, 2023. IMD officials said rain is likely to continue on Tuesday, with a marginal reduction in intensity.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 20.6°C, two notches below normal. Mishra said northwesterly winds from Wednesday may push it below 20°C.

The western disturbance also caused fresh snowfall in the upper Himalayas. IMD officials said minimum temperatures may drop below 20°C from Wednesday as cold northwesterly winds reach the plains.

IMD data showed Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 10.3 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am Monday, followed by another 3.4 mm in the next nine hours. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, rainfall was logged as: Palam 3.2 mm, Lodhi Road 3.7 mm, Ayanagar 3.6 mm, Ridge 1 mm, Pusa 1 mm, Rajghat 0.4 mm, and Mayur Vihar 5 mm. A drizzle continued through the evening, keeping skies overcast.

“This was the first intense western disturbance of the post-monsoon period.. Had that happened, we would have seen much more rain and hailstorms too,” said Krishna Kumar Mishra, senior scientist at IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre. He added that light rain will continue on Tuesday with “very light to light rain, with a spell overnight likely.”

With just six days into October, Delhi’s rainfall has already been classified as “excess.” Safdarjung has received 65.5 mm, more than four times the monthly normal of 15.1 mm. Last October, Delhi recorded no rainfall.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, said, “Overcast skies brought coolness, with the impact of snowfall expected from Wednesday. Day-time temperature will increase from Wednesday but night-time temperature will dip.”

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to hover between 27°C and 29°C, according to the IMD forecast.

The brief rain also improved air quality. According to the daily national bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 105 (moderate) on Monday, improving from 159 (moderate) on Sunday. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS) forecast the AQI to be “satisfactory” on Tuesday, before returning to “moderate” on Wednesday.