Fresh snowfall, rain bring down mercury in Kashmir

Fresh snowfall was recorded in the higher reaches of Kashmir, while the plains received rains on Monday bringing the day temperature down significantly. Sinthan Top covered in snow after a fresh spell in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (PTI Photo)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the higher reaches of the Valley, including Gulmarg, Sinthan Top, Sadhna Pass and Razdan Top, received snowfall, some for the first time this season. Affarwat in Gulmarg received the season’s first snowfall on Friday.

The weatherman has forecast widespread rain in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches till Tuesday. “Light snowfall is going on in the mountains in Gulmarg, Sinthan Top and Zoji La, while there has been light to moderate rain in the plains,” said local MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

The day temperature in the Valley dipped by nearly 10 degrees, with the city recording a maximum of around 11 degrees Celsius on Monday as compared to 22.6 degrees Celsius recorded a day earlier.

Ahmad said that there is a possibility of intermittent spells of light to moderate rain in the plains and light to moderate snow over higher reaches at most places of Jammu and Kashmir with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu division till Tuesday afternoon

“The weather is expected to improve thereafter,” he said.

Farmers have been advised to suspend all activities on Monday and Tuesday. “There is a possibility of landslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places,” he said.

The Srinagar district administration has issued an advisory for people near the Jhelum river.