Rajouri Garden food outlet murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

PTI |
Jun 24, 2024 07:59 PM IST

Rajouri Garden food outlet murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

New Delhi, The investigation into the murder of a man at a Rajouri Garden food outlet has been transferred to the Delhi Police's counter-terrorism unit special cell, officials said on Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

Aman Joon, 26, was shot dead by two gangsters while he was sitting with a woman inside a Burger King outlet in the west Delhi locality on June 19. Police said Joon suffered 38 gunshot wounds.

According to a police officer, Joon's murder was an outcome of a gang rivalry between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan.

Fugitive Spain-based gangster Himanshu Bhau, who is a close aide of Bawana, took responsibility for the killing in a social media post, saying his gang had avenged the killing of Bawana's cousin Shakti Singh in October 2020.

Joon is believed to have passed on information regarding Shakti Singh's whereabouts to Pradhan.

According to a senior police officer, the Southwestern Zone unit of the Special Cell has been tasked to investigate the case and nab the four accused, who have been identified.

The officer said several other teams, including the crime branch, of the Delhi Police are also working to nab the assailants.

On Sunday, a CCTV clip surfaced on social media in which the woman accompanying Joon at the outlet was seen at the Katra Railway Station.

The woman was carrying luggage and had covered her face with a scarf in the video clip dated June 20. She boarded a train to Gujarat but got off at one of the stations on the way.

Sources have said that the woman was used by the gangsters to honey-trap Joon.

Police teams have conducted raids in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat in search of the shooters as well as the suspected woman, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

