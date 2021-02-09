IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'Remarkable no Covid-19 death reported in Delhi in 24 hours': NITI Aayog
A healthcare worker inoculates a staff member with a Covid-19 vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Super speciality hospital in New Delhi on February 9, 2021.(AFP Photo)
A healthcare worker inoculates a staff member with a Covid-19 vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Super speciality hospital in New Delhi on February 9, 2021.(AFP Photo)
delhi news

'Remarkable no Covid-19 death reported in Delhi in 24 hours': NITI Aayog

Delhi has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases. Till Monday morning, the national capital recorded 125 new cases and two fatalities, according to health department.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:14 PM IST

The Union health ministry said on Tuesday that 15 states and union territories haven't reported any death linked to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul lauded the improvement in the Covid-19 situation in national capital Delhi.

"It is remarkable that no death has been reported due to Covid-19 in Delhi in the last 24 hours," Dr Paul said at the weekly press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in New Delhi.

He also hailed the nationwide vaccination programme against Covid-19.

"We can confidently say that the strategy to implement vaccination programme and the experience of vaccination is now consistently, very highly rated by people," said the NITI Aayog official.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who was also present, said, "There are 15 states and union territories that haven't reported deaths in last 24 hours. There are seven states and UTs that haven't reported deaths in last 3 weeks," said Bhushan.

"55% decline in average daily Covid-19 deaths have been reported in last five weeks," he added.

Also Read: India records 9,110 new Covid-19 cases

The health secretary said that 97 per cent people are satisfied with overall vaccination experience.

Delhi has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases. Till Monday morning, the national capital recorded 125 new cases and two fatalities, according to health department. The positivity rate stood at 0.23 per cent, the health department data showed.

Last Friday and on Sunday, the fatality counts were two, same as on February 2, which was the lowest in the last 10 months.

Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily infection count had stood below the 100 mark in that month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
niti aayog health ministry delhi covid
app
Close
A healthcare worker inoculates a staff member with a Covid-19 vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Super speciality hospital in New Delhi on February 9, 2021.(AFP Photo)
A healthcare worker inoculates a staff member with a Covid-19 vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Super speciality hospital in New Delhi on February 9, 2021.(AFP Photo)
delhi news

'Remarkable no Covid-19 death reported in Delhi in 24 hours': NITI Aayog

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Delhi has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases. Till Monday morning, the national capital recorded 125 new cases and two fatalities, according to health department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prior online appointment is now needed to visit the Central Library, which has reopened amid the pandemic.
Prior online appointment is now needed to visit the Central Library, which has reopened amid the pandemic.
delhi news

#DUReopens: A library experience in Covid times

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Central Library in DU’s North Campus has recently reopened for research scholars and faculty members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi. (PTI)
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi. (PTI)
delhi news

Several Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:21 AM IST
For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border has been closed. The traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders
READ FULL STORY
Close
A security personnel near India Gate, New Delhi, on February 8. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
A security personnel near India Gate, New Delhi, on February 8. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi wakes up to foggy morning; AQI in very poor category

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:17 AM IST
IMD says fog conditions will persist over Delhi-NCR through the week. The wind speed on Tuesday was too low to dissipate the fog
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi has 272 wards, and while the NDMC and South Delhi Municipal Corporation have 104 municipal wards each, the EDMC has 64 wards.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Delhi has 272 wards, and while the NDMC and South Delhi Municipal Corporation have 104 municipal wards each, the EDMC has 64 wards.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

73 nominations filed for Delhi civic bypolls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:25 AM IST
"A total of 73 nominations have been received by the Delhi State Election Commission till today (Monday). However, many candidates have filed duplicate applications too, so final figures we will get to know post scrutiny," a senior official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Till Thursday, of the total 576 buses, over 350 buses provided to police and para military personnel were returned to DTC.(PTI)
Till Thursday, of the total 576 buses, over 350 buses provided to police and para military personnel were returned to DTC.(PTI)
delhi news

DTC puts on hold recall of buses given to Delhi Police

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:00 AM IST
The decision was taken in a “emergency meeting” chaired by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday to resolve the impasse between the police and the DTC with regard to the deployment of buses, senior officials who attended the meeting said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurgaon Foodies group explores winter delicacies at Sector 56 market in Gurugram. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Gurgaon Foodies group explores winter delicacies at Sector 56 market in Gurugram. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
delhi news

Foodie groups are back on track to explore Delhi-NCR

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Malai tikka, kalmi kebab, momos, kachori – winter brings in many cravings and the urge to explore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy commissioner of police (central) Jasmeet Singh said the police control room received a call at 2.30am, reporting that a man had been stabbed by a thief.(FILE PHOTO.)
Deputy commissioner of police (central) Jasmeet Singh said the police control room received a call at 2.30am, reporting that a man had been stabbed by a thief.(FILE PHOTO.)
delhi news

50-year-old man found stabbed to death, wife under police lens

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:00 AM IST
The wife’s role is now being probed, the police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

50-year-old man found stabbed to death, wife under police lens

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:52 PM IST
A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death at his Patel Nagar home in the early hours of Monday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Work on Anand Vihar RRTS station begins; it will be a multimodal hub, say officials

By Risha Chitlangia, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:50 PM IST
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has started construction of the Anand Vihar station on the Regional Rapid Transit System’s Delhi-Meerut corridor with the NCRTC officials stating that the station will be developed as a multimodal hub
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance slashes interest rates to 6.75%

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:50 PM IST
The Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DCHFCL) has slashed interest rates on housing loans from 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Ex-servicemen to help CISF secure sensitive installations

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that secures airports and other sensitive government installations in the country will soon have to induct ex-servicemen, who will assist the paramilitary force on a contractual basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Farm protests: Additional deployment at Delhi borders withdrawn

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Additional deployment of Delhi Police personnel at the three borders points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, where farmers are camping for over two months to protest against the three farm laws,was withdrawn from Monday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

DTC puts on hold recall of buses given to Delhi Police; says will release more if needed

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Days after the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) started recalling all its buses given to the Delhi Police on “special hire”, after over 45 of them got damaged during the clashes between farmers and police on Republic Day, the state transport utility has now paused the recovery of more buses on the request of the police and has also stated that additional buses will be given as per the demand raised by the force, senior officials said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

AAP, BJP candidates file nominations for municipal by-polls

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday filed their nominations for the by-polls in five municipal wards, to be held on February 28
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP