'Remarkable no Covid-19 death reported in Delhi in 24 hours': NITI Aayog
The Union health ministry said on Tuesday that 15 states and union territories haven't reported any death linked to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul lauded the improvement in the Covid-19 situation in national capital Delhi.
"It is remarkable that no death has been reported due to Covid-19 in Delhi in the last 24 hours," Dr Paul said at the weekly press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in New Delhi.
He also hailed the nationwide vaccination programme against Covid-19.
"We can confidently say that the strategy to implement vaccination programme and the experience of vaccination is now consistently, very highly rated by people," said the NITI Aayog official.
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who was also present, said, "There are 15 states and union territories that haven't reported deaths in last 24 hours. There are seven states and UTs that haven't reported deaths in last 3 weeks," said Bhushan.
"55% decline in average daily Covid-19 deaths have been reported in last five weeks," he added.
The health secretary said that 97 per cent people are satisfied with overall vaccination experience.
Delhi has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases. Till Monday morning, the national capital recorded 125 new cases and two fatalities, according to health department. The positivity rate stood at 0.23 per cent, the health department data showed.
Last Friday and on Sunday, the fatality counts were two, same as on February 2, which was the lowest in the last 10 months.
Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily infection count had stood below the 100 mark in that month.
