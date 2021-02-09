India records 9,110 new Covid-19 cases, 78 deaths; tally over 10.8 million

With 9,110 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 78 related deaths in the last 24 hours, India's tally has risen to 10,847,304, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's data showed on Tuesday morning. The number of daily fatalities fell below 100 for the fifth time this month, according to the health ministry's data updated at 8am as the death toll increased to 155,158.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease surged to 10,548,521 pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 97.24%. There are 143,625 active cases of coronavirus disease in the country.

India has now vaccinated 6,259,008 people across the country, the health ministry's data also showed.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday that 20,25,87,752 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to Monday and of these, 687,138 samples were tested on the same day.

