Indian police officers get themselves photographed after getting vaccinated at a selfie point erected to create awareness on COVID-19 vaccination at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
india news

India records 9,110 new Covid-19 cases, 78 deaths; tally over 10.8 million

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease surged to 10,548,521 pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 97.24%. There are 143,625 active cases of coronavirus disease in the country.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:47 AM IST

With 9,110 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 78 related deaths in the last 24 hours, India's tally has risen to 10,847,304, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's data showed on Tuesday morning. The number of daily fatalities fell below 100 for the fifth time this month, according to the health ministry's data updated at 8am as the death toll increased to 155,158.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease surged to 10,548,521 pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 97.24%. There are 143,625 active cases of coronavirus disease in the country.

India has now vaccinated 6,259,008 people across the country, the health ministry's data also showed.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday that 20,25,87,752 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to Monday and of these, 687,138 samples were tested on the same day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament. (File photo)
india news

PM’s response to RS debate on vote of thanks: Key takeaways

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Defending the farm laws, PM Modi touted their benefits, particularly for small and marginal farmers, and reiterated the government’s commitment to modernising agricultural markets and retaining the MSP-based procurement regime
Indian army's women soldiers patrol Sadhna Pass in Kupwara district. (PTI File)
india news

Indian military sees threefold increase in women personnel in 6 years

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Excluding the medical wing in which women have been serving for decades, the army accounts for 6,807 women officers, the air force 1,607 and the navy 704 women officers
Sidhu was seen among the protesters in the many video clips and photographs which showed protesters clashing with the security personnel and hoisting the religious flag on the Red Fort.(HT Photo)
india news

Deep Sidhu, an accused in January 26 violence case, arrested: Delhi Police

By HT Correspondent | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Last week, the Delhi Police has announced cash rewards of 600,000 for information leading to the arrest of eight suspects, including Sidhu.
Nanda Devi glacier and the extent of depression in the ablation zone. (Sourced)
india news

Uttarakhand: Underground glacial lake led to flash floods, says IISc analysis

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:18 AM IST
This underground lake has a capacity to store 4.5 million cubic metres of water. The lower part of the ablation zone is also receiving a significant amount of water from a tributary glacier, scientists said
NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and army personnel carrying out search and rescue operation while clearing the debris of a tunnel after the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on February 8. (ANI)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: What we know about region’s worst disaster in 8 yrs

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:12 AM IST
The surging waters on Sunday washed away homes, damaged two major dams, cut off 13 villages, and snapped crucial road links and bridges that connect far-flung areas in the Himalayan region
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

Covid deaths 15-20 times higher in patients with comorbidities: ICMR

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:31 AM IST
It has been observed that conditions such as blood pressure, diabetes, or lung- or heart-related diseases increase death and ICU admission risk by almost 15-20 times, say experts, highlighting the need for taking the vaccine
Unions say that the issue of MSP remains a big concern for the farmers in Purvanchal.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Farmers unions to widen protest against farm laws with panchayats in Purvanchal

By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Samyukt Kisan Morcha has taken the decision to hold kisan maha panchayats in Purvanchal to mobilise farmers to join the ongoing movement against the three agriculture reform laws.
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. (Reuters)
india news

News updates from HT: Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ stir and all

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Home minister Amit Shah. (File photo)
india news

Get acquainted with foreign funding Act to help NGOs: Home ministry to CAs

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:37 AM IST
CAs have particularly been asked to verify whether the associations are eligible to receive foreign contribution; and assist in properly preparing and maintaining the prescribed books of accounts
Representational image. (REUTERS)
india news

Northwestern India records dense fog, gradual rise in temp expected

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:28 AM IST
A fresh feeble western disturbance was also likely to impact Western Himalayas and cause isolated rainfall or snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday
Actor Deep Sidhu. (File photo)
india news

LIVE: Actor Deep Sidhu, key accused in Jan 26 violence case, arrested by Delhi

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than 70 days.
The notice issued by a Chhattisgarh police officer asking some panchayat representatives to move to safer areas due to Maoist violence has raised eyebrows.(FILE PHOTO/Representational image)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Police 'notice' to panchayat representatives to move to safer area

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • Manpur is considered a severely affected Maoist area in Rajnandgaon district of the state which comes under the CPI (Maoist) designated MMC zone.
The counting of votes will be done immediately after the completion of polling in the afternoon.(PTI)
india news

Polling underway in 2,723 gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:08 AM IST
The elections are being held in four phases. The second phase of polling will be held on February 13, the third phase of polling on February 17 and the last phase of polling will be conducted on February 21.
Indian Army and rescue teams stand outside the entrance of a tunnel blocked with mud and debris during rescue operations in Tapovan of Chamoli district. (AFP)
india news

26 dead, hundreds missing: What we know so far about Uttarakhand flash flood

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:58 AM IST
The disaster is the worst to hit Uttarakhand since the Kedarnath floods in 2013 which killed 5,700 people and highlighted the impact of the climate crisis and degradation of the fragile ecology of the region.
The high court has asked the CIC to reconsider the application in view of the clarified legal position.(HT archive)
india news

Delhi HC: Give cogent reasons for denying information under RTI in ongoing case

By Richa banka, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:48 AM IST
  • Delhi high court said no attempt had been made by CIC to show how giving the information sought would hamper the investigation and the on-going disciplinary proceedings.
