The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has written to Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu objecting to the non-inclusion of its elected representative in the newly constituted Delhi Medical Council (DMC).
The reconstituted DMC was notified on November 18 with 24 members, including four nominated by the Delhi government, 10 representatives from medical colleges and institutions, eight elected members and two ex-officio members.
In its letter to the LG, seen by HT, the DMC said, that the DMA had received a notification directing it to conduct the election for “one post to the DMC within one month and submit the result to the DMC”.
Despite having completed the process, “It is surprising to note that the representation of the DMA has been omitted from the said notification.”
The DMA also said it had not received any prior communication seeking clarification about the election or the omission. Its members felt “let down” by the absence of their elected representative, Dr Girish Tyagi, the letter said, seeking the LG’s intervention “on priority”.
The DMA’s letter was also sent to the chief minister, health minister, chief secretary and principal secretary (health), according to the letter.{{/usCountry}}
The DMA’s letter was also sent to the chief minister, health minister, chief secretary and principal secretary (health), according to the letter.{{/usCountry}}
The LG, health department, and the CM’s office did not respond queries send by HT.
The DMC is the statutory regulator responsible for registration of medical practitioners and matters relating to professional conduct and ethics in Delhi. It also examines complaints of medical negligence and professional misconduct. It was dissolved in June 2025 amid allegations of financial irregularities.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.