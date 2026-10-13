Retd IAS officer, son beat up man even after he gave up his Metro seat, say kin

New Delhi: The death of 48-year-old Pawan Sharma in an alleged assault inside a Delhi Metro train has left a family of four struggling to come to terms with its loss. The sole breadwinner, Sharma is survived by his wife, a daughter studying in Class 10 and a son pursuing graduation.

The victim’s younger brother says the family is now seeking justice while worrying about its own safety. (Photo for representation)

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His younger brother says the family is now seeking justice while worrying about its own safety.

The incident occurred on October 8 when the 48-year-old, identified as Pawan Sharma, was returning with his mother from his younger brother’s house.

The victim’s younger brother, Deepak Sharma, told HT: “I was down with a viral infection and my brother and mom had come to Gurugram to see me. While they were returning to our residence in Yamuna Vihar, the father-son duo boarded the train at the Supreme Court metro station. They asked my brother to get up from the senior citizens’ seat. He got up, but they continued misbehaving with him.”

According to the FIR, Pawan remarked to the duo, “Now you can even travel by lying down on the seat.”

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{{^usCountry}} In her statement to the police, Pawan’s mother alleged that the 65-year-old retired officer grabbed Pawan by the collar and slapped him. When Pawan objected, the elderly’s advocate son punched him several times in the chest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her statement to the police, Pawan’s mother alleged that the 65-year-old retired officer grabbed Pawan by the collar and slapped him. When Pawan objected, the elderly’s advocate son punched him several times in the chest. {{/usCountry}}

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She further alleged that when she tried to intervene, the elderly man held her hands.

The FIR states that Pawan fell unconscious inside the train. He was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The FIR mentions multiple tiny bruises on his cheek and bruises on his chest and he was unconscious when brought to the hospital.

Deepak said the altercation unfolded within minutes, leaving the mother little opportunity to react. “It was over within a few minutes. My mother is still in a state of shock. Our entire family is shattered,” he said.

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“We want nothing but capital punishment for the accused. What was my brother’s fault?” Deepak said.

Pawan is survived by his wife, a homemaker, a daughter studying in Class 10, and a son pursuing graduation. Pawan was the sole breadwinner of the family.

The 65-year-old retired IAS officer and his 36-year-old advocate son have been arrested in connection with the case.

“We want the killers to be punished, but we know they are influential people. If they secure bail in the future, we do not know what will happen. We are worried about our safety,” he said.

Based on a statement by Sharma’s mother, a case was registered on Saturday under sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).