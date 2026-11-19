The iconic murals created by renowned artist Satish Gujral for Shastri Bhawan in 1968 may soon find a new home near Jantar Mantar, outside Palika Kendra, the 21-storey headquarters of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The civic body has agreed in principle to take over the works, with a site near the building’s entrance emerging as one of the proposed locations for their installation, senior officials said on Wednesday.

The monumental ceramic-tile murals by Gujral were installed on the facade of Shastri Bhawan in 1968. (PTI)

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NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal confirmed that the civic body had conveyed its acceptance to take the murals and was working with the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) to identify a suitable location. “These iconic murals made in the 1960s are a treasured part of the city’s heritage. NDMC, along with NGMA, is looking for final locations for their installation and one of the proposed locations is near Jantar Mantar close to the Palika Kendra,” Chahal said.

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He said the murals would most likely be installed as part of a walled structure near the entrance to Palika Kendra. “This space not only provides a clear public viewing space but since it is just inside the boundary, we can also provide enough protection to the installation,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The monumental ceramic-tile murals by Gujral were installed on the facade of Shastri Bhawan in 1968. The two panels, placed above gates 2 and 3 and facing Rajendra Prasad Road, are abstract compositions featuring human figures, mythical animals, birds, geometric forms and motifs resembling tribal art. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The monumental ceramic-tile murals by Gujral were installed on the facade of Shastri Bhawan in 1968. The two panels, placed above gates 2 and 3 and facing Rajendra Prasad Road, are abstract compositions featuring human figures, mythical animals, birds, geometric forms and motifs resembling tribal art. {{/usCountry}}

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Each mural is around 73 feet tall, with a width of around 11 feet at the base.

The two panels have distinct visual compositions. One features a male figure in its upper section, topped by a semi-mythical bird. It also contains a chakra, Gujral’s signature and the inscription “Gujral 68”, with a ram-like figure towards the bottom.

The other mural depicts a woman covering her face with her hand, alongside a chakra, mythical horse-like figures and a bird. It also incorporates a mosaic featuring the Hindi alphabet and numerals.

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An NDMC official said the civic body received a proposal from the NGMA in June seeking the relocation and installation of the murals. NDMC officials subsequently visited Shastri Bhawan to assess the scale of the works and identify suitable sites within the civic body’s area.

“NDMC had been asked to propose some sites to NGMA keeping in view the parameters like monumental scale of the murals, structural feasibility, architectural integration, public accessibility and their aesthetic significance as important works of modern Indian art,” the official said.

The identification of a site and the reinstallation process are being undertaken in consultation with the civic body’s art and culture, architecture and civil departments, which are providing technical inputs.

The proposed relocation would give the two large-scale works a new public setting, while allowing the civic body to provide a space where visitors can view them and where the installation can be protected.