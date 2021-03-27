Satyendar Jain takes stock of cleaning of 600 water bodies in city

Delhi water minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday chaired a meeting to take a stock of 600 water bodies and lakes in the city that need to be cleaned. The minister directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to clean at least 200 of these water bodies before the advent of monsoon this year.

“He (Jain) directed the DJB officials that priority should be given to cleaning of all water bodies and lakes. The arrangement for treated water, however, should go on simultaneously. Officials were further directed by the minister to complete the work within the given time frame,” read a statement issued by the Delhi government about the meeting.

It further said, “The source of water is being arranged either through the construction of decentralised STP (sewage treatment plant) or laying conveyance line from existing STP. The minister opined that rainwater can also be collected in the water bodies and lakes provided that they are clean.”

Reviewing individual projects of lake revival, Jain directed that for the desired quantity of water — 10-12 MGD (million gallons per day) — to the Paschim Vihar lake area, a dedicated pipeline should be laid from Keshopur STP to Paschim Vihar lake.

DJB officials in the meeting committed that all the pending work will be completed in six months and informed that treated water from Keshopur STP will be used for groundwater recharge in 200 acres of green area across Najafgarh drain.

“The minister directed that DJB should complete the Najafgarh lake rejuvenation project and develop it as a polishing pond to improve the incoming 5 MGD of water from Najafgarh STP, using natural wetlands and aeration to BOD (biological oxygen demand; a metric for water pollution) 3 mg/L. Sludge generated from this STP will be used in Pappankala STP, where the surplus capacity of treatment is available. This will result in a saving of ₹ 30 crore of the DJB,” the minutes read.