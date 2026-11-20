New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Friday said that the suo motu case related to the proposed relocation of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library in Delhi be placed before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for listing before the appropriate bench.

SC directs placing before CJI case on relocating 135-yr-old library; no shifting of books for now

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The library, currently spread over four floors in Shastri Bhawan here since 1969, was facing uncertainty due to the proposed relocation under the Central Vista redevelopment plan without adequate arrangements having been made for the upkeep of around 8.5 lakh books.

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A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva, which has taken suo motu note of media reports on the uncertainty surrounding the library due to the proposed relocation, said the subject was not according to the roster assigned to it.

It directed that the matter be placed before the CJI on the administrative side and observed that the Centre's undertaking, given on November 16 that the books will not be shifted till further orders, will continue in the interregnum.

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{{^usCountry}} "We are more concerned about these books. Look at those photographs and the condition of the books. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are more concerned about these books. Look at those photographs and the condition of the books. {{/usCountry}}

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"They are just thrown like that. Just imagine what will happen," Justice Kumar said, while referring to the photographs of the books kept in a place at RK Puram here for the past 15 years.

Justice Kumar underscored that heritage cannot be reduced to buildings alone, and that the rare material in the collection, some of it said to date back to the 17th century, had to be protected.

"Heritage is not just a Newton's bungalow. Is it not? We need to look at these books. One book dates back to the 1700s and something like that. We need to treasure those," Justice Kumar told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre.

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Justice Kumar recalled a fire incident at the Hyderabad High Court library in 2009, and how deeply the loss of its historic collection had affected the then chief justice, Justice A R Dave.

"Chief Justice A R Dave cried literally. He had tears in his eyes because we lost those books. That is how much we treasured those books," he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed with the view of the bench and cited the example of the ancient library at Nalanda to underline that the loss of such collections cannot be undone.

"It's a treasure which we may lose. We are conscious and the government is also conscious of the fact," Mehta assured the court.

Justice Kumar explained that the matter had been taken up suo motu by the bench, with information to the office of the CJI.

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He noted, however, that the subject matter did not fall within his present roster, and that the matter should therefore be placed before the CJI for listing before the appropriate bench.

Mehta said that he did not have any objection to the Justice Kumar-led bench hearing the matter.

Justice Kumar said, "Let's follow the procedure. You know what happened recently."

The judge was referring to the recent controversy in which a few matters were taken away from a bench headed by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah.

Justice Kumar then indicated that the matter might well return to the same bench, but the authorities will have to abide by the November 16 undertaking in the meantime.

"It may come back to us in all probability but in the meanwhile, you all will have to stay your hands," Justice Kumar said, adding that in case of any emergency, mentioning can be made before the bench headed by the CJI with regard to the matter.

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Mehta said, "We will abide by the undertaking. I had a word with the amicus. All of us will sit together along with the officers. We will find a way out."

On November 16, the top court pulled up the Centre for the proposed relocation of the library without making adequate arrangements for the upkeep of around 8.5 lakh books.

The top court had expressed concern over the manner in which the books were being handled and remarked that the government authorities appeared to be adopting an ad hoc approach towards preserving the library's heritage.

On October 5, the top court asked the Centre to give the actual layout plan and details of the area which would be allotted for housing the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library in Delhi, amid reports that no space has been allocated for it in the new Central Vista plan.

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The government had earlier told the bench that the library presently has an area of 4,144 square metres and it would be allotted around 5,200 square metres now.

The bench had asked the Centre to file an affidavit indicating whether the space to be allotted for the library would be adequate to house not only the books that are presently stored at Shastri Bhawan but also the books which are stated to be lying in cartons in RK Puram and which have not been opened since 2011.

The Indian Express had reported that the library, currently spread over four floors in Shastri Bhawan here since 1969, was facing uncertainty as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had allotted only two rooms in the Kartavya Bhawan-2 complex.

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The Union housing ministry clarified that space for the library had been provided in the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

"Contrary to a few reports, it is clarified that space for the Central Secretariat Library has been provided for in the Kartavya Path redevelopment plan. The necessary process for construction of the library is underway," the ministry had said in a post on X.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.