SC seeks Centre’s plan on Delhi CSL library relocation

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to file the detailed layout plan for housing the Central Secretariat Library (CSL) in the new Central Vista project, observing that cutting down on paper does not mean losing out on valuable papers from the past.

The court had taken suo motu cognisance of news reports suggesting that the 135-year-old CSL has no space in the new Central Vista Plan (HT PHOTO)

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A bench of justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva said, “It is well to say we must cut down on paper. But to do away with valuable papers is not acceptable.”

Issuing notice to the Centre, the bench directed for a detailed affidavit to be filed in three weeks on the space to be allotted for the CSL in the new Central Vista plan after additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati informed that the library is being provided a space of 5,200 square metres as against the present area of 4,144 square metres.

The court asked the Centre about the books lying in RK Puram where around 2,00,000 books are being kept packed in cartons. The order required the Centre to spell out clearly if the new area will house these books in addition to the 8,50,000 books kept at CSL.

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{{^usCountry}} The court appointed senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan as amicus curiae and posted the matter for November 16 with a direction, “The affidavit to be filed by Centre will give full details of the area to house the CSL along with actual layout plans.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court appointed senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan as amicus curiae and posted the matter for November 16 with a direction, “The affidavit to be filed by Centre will give full details of the area to house the CSL along with actual layout plans.” {{/usCountry}}

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ASG Bhati informed the court that notice is not necessary as the Centre can satisfy that the library is being relocated to a new area with adequate space to accommodate all the books. The court said, “We will issue notice as we need a proper affidavit. We read that two rooms are being provided to CSL at Kartavya Bhawan. Are you giving just two rooms?”

Bhati informed the court that the present library area is 4,144 sq m while the new area is 5,200 sq m. The court pointed out that if conference halls are being planned, the concern is whether there will be enough space for keeping the books. “The affidavit by Centre will also state if the area is sufficient to house books lying in cartons at RK Puram besides those at CSL.”

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The court had taken suo motu cognisance of news reports suggesting that the 135-year-old CSL has no space in the new Central Vista Plan.

The library, operating from Shastri Bhawan complex housing government offices, was issued an order on September 17 to vacate by September 30 as part of the redevelopment plan. The CSL had written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to provide alternate space but the same has not materialised.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) had issued the September 17 order directing the CSL, along with other ministries functioning from Shastri Bhawan, to remove all furniture, electronic equipment, and other accessories, to ensure vacant possession for demolition and reconstruction work.