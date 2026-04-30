New Delhi, The self-enumeration exercise under Census 2027 will kickstart across the national capital, barring NDMC and Delhi Cantt areas, on Friday, with people recording their details during the next 15 days of the exercise. Self-enumeration in MCD wards from May1; people to use census portal to submit details

The exercise has already been conducted in the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantt areas, where a door-to-door survey is underway.

Teams of Census officials are likely to visit the residences or offices of the lieutenant governor, chief minister and other dignitaries in the city, to assist them in self-enumeration, officials said.

All residents of MCD wards, irrespective of their domicile status, can participate in the voluntary exercise.

Under self-enumeration, residents of areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will log on to the census portal and fill in information about their households. Only one login per household will be required, and the head of the family or any other member can complete the process using a mobile number.

Officials said users will have to select a language at the time of first login, which cannot be changed later.

The process will also require respondents to provide the geo-coordinates of their residence, either by selecting the location on a satellite map, searching the address on the portal, or manually entering latitude and longitude, they said.

An 11-digit self-enumeration ID will be generated after submission of the details, which will be produced by the people to the census enumerators who will visit households door to door for recording under Houselisting and Housing operations from May 16 to June 14.

A government officer said that self-enumeration is a voluntary exercise and people can take part in it of their own accord as aware citizens. The entire exercise takes place

A toll-free helpline has been provided for assistance related to the census exercise, officials said.

There are 250 wards of the MCD in which self-enumeration will take place from May 1 to May 15.

The self-enumeration portal is available in 16 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Tamil and Urdu, and includes built-in FAQs, tooltips and validation checks to improve accuracy.

After submission, the data will be verified and integrated by enumerators during physical visits.

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