Shah, CM discuss issues of welfare, city’s development

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met Union home minister Amit Shah and held what her office described as “detailed and meaningful discussions on various public welfare and development issues related to the capital city.” CM Gupta also expressed gratitude to the home minister for his “valuable guidance”. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Rekha Gupta-X)

Describing the meeting as “cordial, constructive and highly meaningful”, the chief minister’s office said the conversation focused on key governance issues. “The chief minister informed the home minister that Delhi is effectively reaping the benefits of a double-engine government. With continued support from the Centre, the promises made for the first 100 days have been fulfilled within the set timeline,” the statement said.

It added that the CM discussed her government’s vision for a “Developed Delhi” and acknowledged that central support was aiding that ambition. “This cooperation is also serving as an inspiration for the state government,” the CM office noted.

The home minister’s office posted photos of the meeting on X, following which Gupta thanked Shah in a public message. “Today, I made a courtesy visit to the Hon’ble Union Minister of Home and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah ji, and received his guidance. His vision and leadership in national service, organisation, and good governance are a source of inspiration to all public representatives. The discussion on Delhi’s public interest issues was extremely thought-provoking, guiding and intimate. Heartfelt gratitude for his invaluable time and affection,” Gupta wrote on X.

Gupta also extended her best wishes on the completion of 11 years of the BJP-led central government. She said that “under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has strengthened its reputation at the global level and achieved remarkable progress in internal security, the cooperative movement, and the upliftment of the poor.”

She added that “the experience, guidance and leadership of the central government are extremely essential for a highly sensitive metropolis like Delhi.”