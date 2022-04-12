Sharjeel Imam denied bail in Delhi riots case
- Imam, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in the conspiracy case of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 400 injured.
A Delhi court on Monday denied bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam in the main conspiracy case of the north east Delhi riots, saying that the allegations against him of conspiring to orchestrate the communal violence are prima facie true.
Additional session judge Amitabh Rawat, while taking the police’s charge sheet on face value, noted that the acts which threaten the unity and integrity of India and causes friction in communal harmony and creates terror in any section of the people by making them feel surrounded resulting in violence, is a terrorist act.
Imam’s counsel, advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, had contended that no allegation of conspiracy can be attributed to Imam after his arrest in another riot case, days before the actual riots that happened on 24th and 25th of February, 2020.
He had argued that we cannot afford to have a system where conspiracies become endless and are rendered in perpetuity.
₹776-crore projects to clear 25.3MT waste
Holding a a review of the ongoing biomining project of the three landfill sites in the city, the Union government on Monday said that it plans to deploy an independent agency to study the monitoring mechanisms and share the best practices to expedite the landfill clearing project. 3 million metric tonnes of waste in Delhi under the second phase Swachh Bharat Mission (urban).
Honest tax collection could have saved MCDs: SC panel
The Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee (sealing panel) in its latest report to the apex court has stated that if the municipal corporations in Delhi efficiently collected dues from properties all across the city, they would not have been facing the crippling financial crunch. The report dated March 31, 2022 cites hundreds of crores in penalties that it had imposed on various commercial spaces for the violation of the provisions of Master Plan 2021.
Building workers get ₹5k aid under Delhi govt scheme
The Delhi government has started disbursing a grant of ₹5,000 to all registered construction workers for loss of work owing to the construction ban that was imposed during the winter to curb air pollution in the city, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. There are about 1.1 million construction workers in Delhi, of which 900,000 workers are registered with the welfare board.
Jain: Covid situation under control, XE variant not a cause for concern
Noting that the Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the Capital, health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday urged people to not panic amid reports of a new XE variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, that causes Covid-19, pointing out that it has not been classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization . Since April 4, the Covid positivity rate in Delhi has remained above the 1% mark.
7 held with over 15 kg of heroin, worth ₹60 cr, in 2 separate cases
The special cell of Delhi Police on Monday said they have recovered over 15 kilos of heroin from seven peddlers, belonging to two different gangs, who were arrested in separate operations carried out in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between March 31 and April 7. Three cars used for transporting the contraband were also seized from the arrested persons, they said.
