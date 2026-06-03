Shots fired outside builder’s home in Lado Sarai

Two unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire outside the house of a builder at Lado Sarai in south Delhi on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday, adding that the firing happened over an extortion attempt. According to police, at least seven rounds were fired by the assailants but nobody was injured in the incident. (Shutterstock)

According to police, at least seven rounds were fired by the assailants but nobody was injured in the incident.

“We have registered a case under relevant sections of law at the Saket police station, and formed multiple teams to identify and nab the people involved in the incident. Our preliminary investigation has indicated the role of a local gang. Also, someone living in the neighbourhood, where the incident occurred, allegedly passed on information about the building. The suspect is being questioned,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (South) Anant Mittal.

DCP Mittal said that the firing took place around 6 pm outside the residence of a builder as two motorcycle-riding men arrived, fired multiple rounds, and fled.

The CCTV cameras installed around the firing spot and the routes taken by the suspects are being scanned for clues, he added.

Police refused to share details about the amount that the builder was being asked to pay as extortion. They said their investigation was ongoing.

The DCP, however, said no foreign-based gangster was involved in the matter.