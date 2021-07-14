Showers in Delhi likely to intensify later this week, says Met

The Capital on Wednesday continued to receive moderate to heavy rain, with temperatures settling around 35 degrees Celsius said the weather office, a day after monsoon hit Delhi, 16 days behind schedule. Some parts of the city saw over 100mm rainfall on Wednesday, and officials of the India Meteorological Department said showers are likely to intensify in the coming days.

IMD recordings show that on Wednesday, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 54.6mm rain, Palam received 10.8mm and Lodhi Road observatory saw 62.8mm. The Ridge weather station got 118.8mm, and Aya Nagar got 13.3mm.

“Isolated and scattered rainfall is expected over northwest India till July 16, with isolated, heavy rains over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh between July 17 and July 19,” said IMD in its Wednesday forecast.

Officials also said that Delhi is likely to receive ‘normal to slightly below normal’ rain this monsoon.

“There are various meteorological parameters — such as easterly winds and monsoon trough, among others — a combination of which determine the intensity of the rainfall received in a particular area. Looking at the current parameters, it can be predicted that Delhi may have a near-normal monsoon,” a senior Met official said.

Temperatures on Wednesday were slightly higher than the previous day, but Met officials forecast a dip in the mercury from July 17, because of increased rainfall.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory on Wednesday was 35°C, higher than Tuesday’s 30.9°C, but within the normal temperature range for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was 26°C, a notch below normal.

At Palam, the daytime temperature was 34.5°C, one degree below normal, and the minimum temperature was 27°C.

Akshay Deoras, an independent weather forecaster and PhD student at University of Reading in England, said, “...It seems that this weekend will be good for rains in Delhi, particularly July 18, since current forecast suggests reduced maximum temperature on July 18, cloud cover and good rainfall in the region.”

After a 16-day wait, the southwest monsoon arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, as most parts of the city saw light to moderate rains. This is the most delayed monsoon in the national capital since 2002, when monsoon rains arrived on July 19. According to the weather office, the usual date for monsoon onset in Delhi is June 27.

