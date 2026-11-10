SIR: Voters left out of draft rolls get another chance to register in Gurugram

Voters whose names were excluded from the draft electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will get another opportunity to seek inclusion in the final rolls, district election officer and deputy commissioner Uttam Singh said on Monday.

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed electors who were marked absent, shifted, dead or duplicate (ASDD), or whose enumeration forms were not received, to submit the required forms and declarations for inclusion in the final rolls, scheduled to be published on November 30.

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Singh said 1,555,034 enumeration forms were distributed in Gurugram district between June 15 and July 24, 2026. Of these, 1,101,955 were returned by the July 24 deadline, and the corresponding electors were included in the draft rolls published on July 31.

Of the 453,079 electors excluded from the draft rolls, 136,257 were marked absent, 25,713 under the ‘other’ category, 60,970 as deceased, 203,491 as shifted and 26,648 as already enrolled or duplicate. The administration said electors in these categories would now have another opportunity to submit their enumeration forms.

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{{^usCountry}} Booth-wise lists of these electors will be displayed again on notice boards at polling stations and the offices of electoral registration officers (EROs), assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) and urban local bodies. The lists, along with the possible reasons for exclusion, will also be made available in PDF format on the chief electoral officer, Haryana, website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Booth-wise lists of these electors will be displayed again on notice boards at polling stations and the offices of electoral registration officers (EROs), assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) and urban local bodies. The lists, along with the possible reasons for exclusion, will also be made available in PDF format on the chief electoral officer, Haryana, website. {{/usCountry}}

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Electors can submit duly filled enumeration forms to the ERO, AERO or booth-level officer (BLO) concerned with their current place of ordinary residence. They can also download and fill in the forms using their old elector photo identity card (EPIC) numbers through the ECI website or ECINET app.

Those who have not shifted residence can submit a signed enumeration form along with the prescribed declaration (Annexure B), explaining why they could not submit the form earlier. A family member can also submit the documents on their behalf.

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Electors who have shifted within Haryana will not be required to submit Form 8. They must provide their new address and assembly constituency details, along with the enumeration form, declaration (Annexure C) and proof of residence.

They can seek assistance from the BLO at their new polling station or use the ‘Book a Call with BLO’ facility on the ECI website and ECINET app. For homeless electors without residence documents, the BLO’s field verification report will be accepted as proof of residence.

Singh clarified that those who had already submitted Form 6 for fresh registration during the SIR exercise would not need to submit the enumeration form and declaration again.

The forms and declarations received will be verified and processed by EROs under Rule 21(1) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. Eligible electors will be included in the final rolls and retain their previous EPIC numbers.

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The DC has directed EROs, AEROs and BLOs in all four assembly constituencies — 75-Pataudi (SC), 76-Badshahpur, 77-Gurugram and 78-Sohna — to implement the ECI’s instructions immediately.

He also urged district heads and secretaries of recognised national and state political parties to mobilise their booth-level agents (BLAs) to inform voters excluded from the draft rolls and help them submit the required documents.