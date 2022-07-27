Sisodia reviews preparations for Delhi shopping festival, redevelopment of retail markets

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday reviewed the progress of ongoing projects under his government’s Rozgaar Budget and took stock of the preparations for the Delhi shopping festival, redevelopment of retail markets, development of food hubs and the implementation of the food truck policy.

“Several meetings have been conducted with stakeholders to understand the needs of the market. Work on each of the schemes announced in the Rozgaar Budget is going on in a phased manner. These projects will be a major catalyst for Delhi’s economy,” Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Through redevelopment of retail markets and food hubs, the Delhi government aims to give global recognition to the iconic markets of Delhi. “Also, through the Delhi shopping festival, we want to provide a world-class shopping experience to the people of Delhi and the country. The government is working on war footing to complete all these projects,” he said.

The government is also in the process of giving a new look to the iconic retail markets of Delhi. Five markets -- Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar -- have been selected for the first phase of the redevelopment.

In the meeting, officials said keeping in mind the requirement of the five selected markets, an action plan is being drawn up for each market and the redevelopment work will be taken up in a phased manner.

The Delhi government is also working on the redevelopment of Delhi’s food markets. To that end, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the makeover of Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chowk as food hubs in the first phase of redevelopment.

Sisodia said currently, the basic and physical needs of these two markets are being identified, after which a design competition will be organised and after selecting the best design, the redevelopment work will start.

In order to further strengthen the night economy of Delhi and to provide better nightlife to citizens, the government is planning to come out with Delhi’s first food truck policy.

Officials said the government has studied the food truck model of the United States and European cities and accordingly this policy will be adapted to Delhi’s needs while keeping in mind the food safety and hygiene. Currently, the agencies concerned are identifying he places to set up food truck hubs, the deputy chief minister said.