Sisodia reviews preparations for Delhi shopping festival, redevelopment of retail markets
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday reviewed the progress of ongoing projects under his government’s Rozgaar Budget and took stock of the preparations for the Delhi shopping festival, redevelopment of retail markets, development of food hubs and the implementation of the food truck policy.
“Several meetings have been conducted with stakeholders to understand the needs of the market. Work on each of the schemes announced in the Rozgaar Budget is going on in a phased manner. These projects will be a major catalyst for Delhi’s economy,” Sisodia said on Wednesday.
Through redevelopment of retail markets and food hubs, the Delhi government aims to give global recognition to the iconic markets of Delhi. “Also, through the Delhi shopping festival, we want to provide a world-class shopping experience to the people of Delhi and the country. The government is working on war footing to complete all these projects,” he said.
The government is also in the process of giving a new look to the iconic retail markets of Delhi. Five markets -- Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar -- have been selected for the first phase of the redevelopment.
In the meeting, officials said keeping in mind the requirement of the five selected markets, an action plan is being drawn up for each market and the redevelopment work will be taken up in a phased manner.
The Delhi government is also working on the redevelopment of Delhi’s food markets. To that end, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the makeover of Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chowk as food hubs in the first phase of redevelopment.
Sisodia said currently, the basic and physical needs of these two markets are being identified, after which a design competition will be organised and after selecting the best design, the redevelopment work will start.
In order to further strengthen the night economy of Delhi and to provide better nightlife to citizens, the government is planning to come out with Delhi’s first food truck policy.
Officials said the government has studied the food truck model of the United States and European cities and accordingly this policy will be adapted to Delhi’s needs while keeping in mind the food safety and hygiene. Currently, the agencies concerned are identifying he places to set up food truck hubs, the deputy chief minister said.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
